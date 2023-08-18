Jubalheirs present free concert on Aug. 25

Jubal Ministries will present the Jubalheirs in concert at 7 p.m. Aug. 25 at Burnt Hickory Baptist Church, 5145 Due West Road, Powder Springs.

Pre-service music will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The concert is free and a nonticketed event.

A love offering will be received.

Jubal Ministries include both a men’s chorus known as the Sons of Jubal and a women’s chorus known as the Jubalheirs.

More information can be found at JubalMinistries.org/upcoming-events.