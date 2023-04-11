BreakingNews
Manhattan DA sues Rep. Jordan over Trump indictment inquiry
X

Gov. Kemp touts economy, legislative successes at Cobb Chamber

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Cobb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp visited Cobb County Tuesday to highlight economic successes across the state and metro Atlanta.

“Workforce Development” was a common theme at the Cobb Chamber of Commerce event, which featured the governor as a keynote speaker for its ongoing event series at the Coca-Cola Roxy near Truist Park. In an ode to the Atlanta Braves nextdoor, Kemp thanked the team for “what the Braves bring not only to Cobb County but the entire state.”

“And just like the Braves, Georgia’s economy continues to win as well,” he said.

Kemp called Georgia the “number one state to do business,” and touted record-low unemployment and tax refunds approved by the state Legislature this year. He praised education leaders and business owners for “producing our workforce of the future.”

“We’ve been named the number one state for business for an unprecedented ninth year in a row,” Kemp said to the Cobb Chamber. “And that just doesn’t happen by accident. That happens because of hardworking Georgians like you.”

Other legislative initiatives Kemp highlighted include fully funding the HOPE scholarship, security grants for schools, the rural workforce housing fund, and the Attorney General’s gang prosecution unit.

About the Author

Follow Taylor Croft on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Atlanta loses bid for Democratic National Convention to Chicago5h ago
Newcastle, Chelsea will play in Atlanta
5h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Diverse Georgia Legislature made for awkward moments, learning experiences
7h ago

Credit: Henderson and Sons Funeral Home

‘Special woman’ killed in Chick-fil-A drive-thru in Rome was a devoted mother
21h ago

Credit: Henderson and Sons Funeral Home

‘Special woman’ killed in Chick-fil-A drive-thru in Rome was a devoted mother
21h ago

Credit: AP

Braves’ Ian Anderson likely will undergo Tommy John surgery, ending his season
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: City of Marietta

Marietta, Habitat hold groundbreaking on April 12
2h ago
Mableton mayor candidates share plans for building the new city
9h ago
Early voting begins in Mableton and Clayton County elections
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Meet the Atlanta grannies, volunteers for Grannies Respond / Abuelas Responden
9h ago
Fulton sales tax could fund hospital
Patricia Murphy: These political dogs make my day, maybe yours, too
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top