Gov. Kemp touts economy, legislative successes at Cobb Chamber

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp visited Cobb County Tuesday to highlight economic successes across the state and metro Atlanta.
“Workforce Development” was a common theme at the Cobb Chamber of Commerce event, which featured the governor as a keynote speaker for its ongoing event series at the Coca-Cola Roxy near Truist Park. In an ode to the Atlanta Braves nextdoor, Kemp thanked the team for “what the Braves bring not only to Cobb County but the entire state.”
“And just like the Braves, Georgia’s economy continues to win as well,” he said.
Kemp called Georgia the “number one state to do business,” and touted record-low unemployment and tax refunds approved by the state Legislature this year. He praised education leaders and business owners for “producing our workforce of the future.”
“We’ve been named the number one state for business for an unprecedented ninth year in a row,” Kemp said to the Cobb Chamber. “And that just doesn’t happen by accident. That happens because of hardworking Georgians like you.”
Other legislative initiatives Kemp highlighted include fully funding the HOPE scholarship, security grants for schools, the rural workforce housing fund, and the Attorney General’s gang prosecution unit.
Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC