Faith & Blue South Cobb Peace & Prayer Walk to be Oct. 10

The first National Faith & Blue Weekend will be observed nationwide but locally in Cobb County from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 10 with a Faith & Blue South Cobb Community Peace and Prayer Walk.
Hosts will be Vision For Souls Family Worship Cathedral, Destiny World Church, Family Life Restoration Center and the Cobb County Police Department Zone 2.
The 1.3-mile walk will begin at Vision For Souls, 6519 Factory Shoals Road, Mableton and end at Family Life Restoration Center, 6328 Mableton Parkway, Mableton.
The Peace and Prayer Walk will include time for the community and the police to mingle before and after the walk.
About 100 free food boxes will be provided by Family Life Restoration Center.
To protect themselves from COVID-19, participants are asked to wear masks and walk at least six feet apart from each other.
In preparation for the Oct. 10 Peace and Prayer Walk, beginning at 6 p.m. Oct. 8, volunteers from these organizations will make signs for peace and justice and pack food boxes at Family Life Restoration Center.
Messages on the signs will be: “Unity in Our Community”; “Unity Is Strength, Division Is Weakness”; “Blessed Are the Peace Makers”; “Where There Is Unity, There Is Strength” and “All Souls Matter.”
While Faith & Blue is based in Atlanta - with 95 events planned in Georgia, the National Faith & Blue Weekend organizers represent every major national law enforcement membership and professional organization in the United States and every faith tradition.
This effort is being co-convened by MovementForward, Inc., also based in Atlanta, and the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office).
National Faith & Blue Weekend is sponsored by FirstNet Built with AT&T, Motorola Solutions Foundation and Wrap Technologies.
Information: 404-605-7000, FaithAndBlue.org/events/?_categories=georgia, facebook.com/FaithAndBlue, youtu.be/D6aBpMc5K9g, cops.usdoj.gov, FamilyLifeRestorationCenter.org, facebook.com/FLRC1