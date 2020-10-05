Faith & Blue South Cobb Peace & Prayer Walk to be Oct. 10

To protect themselves from COVID-19, participants are asked to wear masks and walk at least six feet apart from each other.

In preparation for the Oct. 10 Peace and Prayer Walk, beginning at 6 p.m. Oct. 8, volunteers from these organizations will make signs for peace and justice and pack food boxes at Family Life Restoration Center.

Messages on the signs will be: “Unity in Our Community”; “Unity Is Strength, Division Is Weakness”; “Blessed Are the Peace Makers”; “Where There Is Unity, There Is Strength” and “All Souls Matter.”

While Faith & Blue is based in Atlanta - with 95 events planned in Georgia, the National Faith & Blue Weekend organizers represent every major national law enforcement membership and professional organization in the United States and every faith tradition.

This effort is being co-convened by MovementForward, Inc., also based in Atlanta, and the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office).

National Faith & Blue Weekend is sponsored by FirstNet Built with AT&T, Motorola Solutions Foundation and Wrap Technologies.

Information: 404-605-7000, FaithAndBlue.org/events/?_categories=georgia, facebook.com/FaithAndBlue, youtu.be/D6aBpMc5K9g, cops.usdoj.gov, FamilyLifeRestorationCenter.org, facebook.com/FLRC1