Cobb ethics board to review complaint against commissioner Monday

Fisher’s complaint, however, seeks to void Richardson’s votes on the map altogether, due to the alleged conflict of interest through her social welfare organization, which is soliciting donations through its website.

Voiding Richardson’s votes would essentially nullify the board’s 3-2 approval of the county map.

Members of For Which It Stance have publicly defended Richardson’s position on the board at county meetings, the state Capitol and in press conferences. When asked to discuss the organization’s financials when the complaint was filed, its executive director Mindy Seger declined to comment but said donations go toward civic classes and other community engagement efforts.

If the Board of Ethics determines there is enough evidence to pursue a full evaluation, both parties will present evidence to determine whether Richardson violated the county’s Code of Ethics, which says officials cannot participate in county business in which they have a “financial interest, a fiduciary interest, a corporate interest, or an employment interest.”

The preliminary hearing will take place in the county board’s meeting room at 100 Cherokee Street in Marietta on Monday at 1:30 p.m.