Forest Park plans city job fair on July 31

People who are looking for a new career or want to get back into the workforce will have a chance to land their next job opportunity during the city of Forest Park’s Public Works Job Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 31.

The free fair will be held at the Forest Park Recreation Center, 803 Forest Parkway, Forest Park.

Participants will have the opportunity to meet directly with city staff, review job descriptions and apply for open positions within that department.

Individuals are encouraged to bring several copies of their resume and cover letter.

Preregistration is highly encouraged by city officials.

To register, visit lnkd.in/gCgX2cW9.