Chicken undercooked at Wayback Burgers Covington

Food was at risk of contamination at Wayback Burgers in Covington during a routine inspection, leading to a failing health score of 37/U.
The chicken was not cooked to a safe temperature, as parts were undercooked.
The air temperature in the prep cooler was too high, and the cheese inside was also out of the temperature range.
Food in a reach-in freezer was uncovered. Milk, whipped cream and mushrooms were not date-marked for disposal.
Among other violations, employees were not following safe practices when handling food. An employee wearing gloves left the kitchen to talk on the phone, then returned to prep food without changing gloves.
Multiple employee drinks, containers and food items were on prep tables. The dining tables were not cleaned and sanitized correctly.
Bags of onions and single-service containers were on the floor.
Wayback Burgers, 10115 Alcovy Road, will be re-inspected. Its previous score was 95/A.
About the Author