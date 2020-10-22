Woodstock OKs temporary trailer for veterinary hospital

Dr. Wilmer Bustelo, owner of Woodstock Veterinary Clinic, 607 Mauldin Drive, requested the city’s permission to have a 12-by-48-foot modular building on the property, according to a staff report to the council. The unit would be in place no more than 120 days from the date of a building permit being issued.

“City codes do not appear to address temporary accessory structures such as this proposed use,” staff said. “Staff is considering a future text amendment because this is a situation that could arise on other properties.”