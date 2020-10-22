X

Woodstock OKs temporary trailer for veterinary hospital

Woodstock Veterinary Clinic on Mauldin Drive has gotten the city's permission to have a temporary office trailer on site for 120 days, while its building is renovated.

Credit: Google Maps

Credit: Google Maps

Cherokee County | 1 hour ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

The Woodstock City Council has given a veterinary hospital permission to have a temporary office trailer on-site while its building undergoes renovations.

Dr. Wilmer Bustelo, owner of Woodstock Veterinary Clinic, 607 Mauldin Drive, requested the city’s permission to have a 12-by-48-foot modular building on the property, according to a staff report to the council. The unit would be in place no more than 120 days from the date of a building permit being issued.

“City codes do not appear to address temporary accessory structures such as this proposed use,” staff said. “Staff is considering a future text amendment because this is a situation that could arise on other properties.”

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.