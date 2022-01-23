Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Mammography screening vehicle to be in Woodstock on Feb. 3

Northside Hospital provides year-round mammography screening vehicles. The next visit in Cherokee County will on Feb. 3 at Woodstock Crossing Center, 12050 Highway 92. (Courtesy of Northside Hospital/T.W. Meyer)

Credit: T.W. Meyer

caption arrowCaption
Northside Hospital provides year-round mammography screening vehicles. The next visit in Cherokee County will on Feb. 3 at Woodstock Crossing Center, 12050 Highway 92. (Courtesy of Northside Hospital/T.W. Meyer)

Credit: T.W. Meyer

Credit: T.W. Meyer

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

ScreenAtlanta Mobile Mammography will provide screening in Woodstock on Feb. 3.

The location will be 12050 Highway 92 at Trickum Road at Woodstock Crossing Center.

This community service of Northside Hospital offers 2D and 3D screening digital mammography on a year-round basis at Kroger stores in various locations.

To qualify, participants must meet American Cancer Society and Northside Hospital screening guidelines.

They also require a written order from their doctor.

To qualify for financial assistance through the Breast Care Fund, call 404-531-4444.

Insurance can be filed, but payment will depend on policy coverage.

Appointments are required by calling ScreenAtlanta at 770-667-4400.

Information: bit.ly/3I1yDPA

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Auditions to be Jan. 30-31 by Cherokee Theatre Company
Ammonia leak at Cherokee County poultry plant sends 3 workers to hospital
Cherokee commissioners to meet at Barnsley Resort
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top