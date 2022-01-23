Mammography screening vehicle to be in Woodstock on Feb. 3

ScreenAtlanta Mobile Mammography will provide screening in Woodstock on Feb. 3.
The location will be 12050 Highway 92 at Trickum Road at Woodstock Crossing Center.
This community service of Northside Hospital offers 2D and 3D screening digital mammography on a year-round basis at Kroger stores in various locations.
To qualify, participants must meet American Cancer Society and Northside Hospital screening guidelines.
They also require a written order from their doctor.
To qualify for financial assistance through the Breast Care Fund, call 404-531-4444.
Insurance can be filed, but payment will depend on policy coverage.
Appointments are required by calling ScreenAtlanta at 770-667-4400.
Information: bit.ly/3I1yDPA
