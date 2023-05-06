Lifelong resident’s tune is now Cherokee’s official song

Cherokee County now has an authentic anthem, following a recent proclamation and resolution by the Cherokee County Board of Commissioners.
Kurt Wheeler and his mother Barbara wrote their composition, “Cherokee County,” which Kurt performed at the board meeting.
“It means everything to me,” Kurt Wheeler said about the board’s approval of their song. “I have seven generations of family from here on both sides.”
Wheeler was approached by members of the Cherokee County Historical Society after a discussion about a performance at the organization’s capital campaign kickoff to write a song about the county, which he did in 2020.
Wheeler enlisted his mother’s help with the lyrics due to her historical knowledge.
To hear the official song of Cherokee County, visit youtu.be/DNIh2IrMHi8.
About the Author