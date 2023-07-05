Library Experience Pass now includes Cherokee History Center

Credit: Cherokee County History Center

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
19 minutes ago
Sequoyah Regional Library System cardholders now can check out an Experience Pass to the Cherokee County History Center, 221 E. Marietta St., Canton, from any library in the system.

The pass is valid for free admission for up to four people.

Experience Passes offer free or reduced prices for admission to local museums, parks and other cultural institutions.

More passes are available to Zoo Atlanta, state parks, state historic sites, the Breman Museum, an Alliance Theatre performance, the Georgia Aquarium, the Go Fish Education Center, the Chattahoochee Nature Center, the Michael C. Carlos Museum on the Emory University campus, the Center for Puppetry Arts Museum, the Macon Museum, the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, the Tubman Museum and the Museum of Arts and Sciences.

Another perk being offered this summer are no overdue fines if items are returned by July 31.

The library system serves Cherokee, Pickens and Gilmer counties.

More details can be found at SequoyahRegionalLibrary.org/pass.

