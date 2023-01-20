ajc logo
Cherokee Theatre Company presents comedy sequel in February

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

A comedy play will be presented by the Cherokee Theatre Company during February at the Canton Theatre, 171 E. Main St., Canton.

“An Evening of Culture: Faith County 2 - The Saga Continues” is written by Mark Landon Smith.

Hours will be 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays on Feb. 3-5 and 10-12.

The cast of CTC’s “Faith County” will reprise their roles in this sequel but as a stand-alone story.

In Mineola County again, the community theatre is producing “Romeo and Juliet” - even though the cast members don’t have their lines memorized, the set isn’t finished and a dog keeps barking offstage.

Ticket prices are $20 at the door for all tickets, $18 for advanced and online tickets for adults, $15 for seniors (60+), students, military and members and $13 for groups of 10 or more.

To purchase tickets at the group rate, call 770-591-0282 or contact BoxOffice@CherokeeTheatre.org.

Buy tickets at CherokeeTheatre.org/tickets.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
