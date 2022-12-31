ajc logo
Cherokee State of County Address is Jan. 25

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

The Cherokee County State of the County address is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 25 at the Cherokee Conference Center, 1130 Bluffs Parkway, Canton.

This in-person-only event is sponsored by the Council for Quality Growth which is based in Atlanta.

Fees are $60 for council/chamber members or $75 for nonmembers.

Sponsorships and tickets are available at CouncilForQualityGrowth.org.

Guest speakers will include Dr. Brian Hightower, superintendent of the Cherokee County School District; Misti Martin, CEO of the Cherokee Office of Economic Development and Harry Johnston, chairman of the Cherokee County Board of Commissioners.

Register at bit.ly/3BgEwar.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Credit: Cherokee County

Cherokee to resurface 13 miles of 54 roadways
16h ago
Cherokee Christian Warriors in Woodstock are state champs
Canton's blood drive will be on Jan. 6
