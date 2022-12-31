Cherokee State of County Address is Jan. 25

The Cherokee County State of the County address is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 25 at the Cherokee Conference Center, 1130 Bluffs Parkway, Canton.
This in-person-only event is sponsored by the Council for Quality Growth which is based in Atlanta.
Fees are $60 for council/chamber members or $75 for nonmembers.
Sponsorships and tickets are available at CouncilForQualityGrowth.org.
Guest speakers will include Dr. Brian Hightower, superintendent of the Cherokee County School District; Misti Martin, CEO of the Cherokee Office of Economic Development and Harry Johnston, chairman of the Cherokee County Board of Commissioners.
Register at bit.ly/3BgEwar.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest