Former Atlanta councilman Antonio Brown pleads guilty to fraud charge
Cherokee is accepting Christmas trees through Jan. 14

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
51 minutes ago

Cherokee Recreation and Parks is accepting Christmas trees daily through Jan. 14 at Hobgood Park, 6688 Bells Ferry Road, Woodstock.

They can be dropped off in the parking lot between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

All trees must be free of lights and ornaments.

Recycled trees from the event will be turned into mulch that will be reused at the dog park inside of Patriots Park in Acworth.

For additional information about the Bring One for the Chipper event, call Cherokee Recreation and Parks at 770-479-3277.

Learn more about the Keep Cherokee Beautiful program at cherokeega.com/Recycling-Center/Keep-Cherokee-Beautiful or facebook.com/KeepCherokeeBeautiful or by emailing CleanCherokee@gmail.com.

Carolyn Cunningham
