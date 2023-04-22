Chamblee steps up to help Ukrainian sister city

“I saw this as something the city could support immediately,” he said. “The building is there; they’re getting the shelving in place for an English library with books from kindergarten to 100 years old, if that’s what comes through the door.”

Chamblee recently launched a book collection for Kovel with the end goal of sending 10,000 volumes. But they’ll go in 1,000-book batches that make the project manageable.

“We have a short-term goal of 1,000 books that we’d like to ship out immediately, and as soon as we can get the first set shipped, we’ll start collecting the next 1,000,” said Mock. “But the library can hold 10,000, so we’re not going to stop until we reach that number.”

Donations are accepted at Chamblee City Hall, 3518 Broad St., or the Chamblee branch of the DeKalb County Public Library where the books are being sorted into genres and reading levels.

“The misconception has been that we’re looking for school-age books, but we’re really looking for anything,” said Mock. “They’re happy to have fine literature, number books or whatever they can get.”

Donations to help with shipping costs are being accepted by the Georgia branch of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America; visit ukrainianatlanta.org/donation for details.

Information about the book drive is online at chambleega.com/750/Sister-City---Kovel-Ukraine.

Who’s doing good? Each week, we write about a deserving individual, charity events such as fun-runs, volunteer projects and other community gatherings that benefit a good cause. To suggest an event or person for us to cover, contact us at ajc.doinggood@gmail.com.