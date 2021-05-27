The following local students graduated from the University of Mississippi: John Malone, Catherine Grace Long and Amber Marie Schmidt of Acworth; Rachel Elizabeth Davis, Edward Atherton, Sydney Alexandra Stevens, Michelle Ann Alford, Abigail Elise Bowen, Adam Christopher Brown, Aly Catherine Banys, Emily Anne Broach, Brooke Kathleen Halloran, Nicholas Gorski, Savannah Mouchet Graham, Jacob Woods Nicholas, Zachary Harris Solomon, Matthew Joseph Breindl, Karl Nicolas Gonzalez Reinemer, Richard Staley, Alexa Marie Bortles, Brandon Reed Belcher, Branch Thomas Morley, Erik Daniel Harmeyer, Chandler Anne Cummings, and Patrick Stephen Hoffmann of Alpharetta; Katherine Dianne Koenenn, Abigail Bridget Petersen, Stephen Wyatt Williams, Claire Ann Biggerstaff, Cole Patrick McGowan, Caroline Jeanne Moulton, Sara Lackey Wilkerson, Charles McCoy Chambers, Chase Branum Macarthur, Henry John Maki, Drew Connor Gillett, Thomas Liam Hardy, George Middleton Notte, McKinley Quinn Barry, Gabriel Ricardo Phillips, John Hatton Richardson, Megan Catherine Manuel, Adelaide Ligon Medford, Emily Anne Sewell, Emma Catherine Stephens, Mary Ross Wilson, Gabrielle Marie Beech, Christen Alexandria Anglin, Alexandra Elizabeth Warren, Katherine Wynelle Bethea, Jordan Thomas Doerr and Charles Ray Doty of Atlanta; Eliza Kathleen Noe of Big Canoe; Michael Edwards Brown of Brookhaven; Ashlan Elizabeth Leazer of Buford; Sophie Devane Alexander and Caitlin Marie Moak of Canton; Cameron Jackson Trice of Carrollton; Ava Layne Tillmann of Cedartown; Connor Matthews of Clermont; Emani Darlene Walton, William Charles Webb, Jessica Marie Flannigan, Madison Victoria Phillips, Lauren Ashleigh Schott, Dylan Lee Brown, Tianna Rae Kingsley and Jackson Alexander Baraff of Cummings; Victoria Grace Attaway of Dacula; Jordan Hobdy-marinan, of Dallas; Madison Varassi Schimmelman and Breonna A. Grant of Decatur; Conrad Claude Helms, Lauren Alexandra Cox and Brooks Kyle Rice of Duluth; Emily Catherine Scott and Jeremy Thurmond Veasley of Fayetteville; Ivy Carithers Gerrell of Gainesville; Patrick Randolph Starling of Grayson; Georgia Mouchet Inglis and Andeija Nakiyah Puckett of Griffin; Hailey Kate Wetherington of Kennesaw; Tamia Monay Everett, Hannah Catherine Rom and Brittany N. Brewer of Lawrenceville; Sara Bailey Yoder of Lindale; Nicholas Townley Elliott, Emily Marie Umphrey, Jasmine Alexis Toles, of Marietta, Peyton Nicole Clark, Cameron McCreight, Gabrielle Carolina Quintana, Susan Kendall Ray, Jonathan Russell Roberts, Rachel Lee Cuttic, Paul Stark Lyons, Kyle Spencer Glantz, William Rhett Perry, Chase Patrick Rainbow, Logan Warren Thomas, Emil Wagner, George Turney McAskill, Claire Hollins Arnold, Jackson Anthony Keappler, Carly Kathryn Morgan, Charles M. Selman, of Marietta, Robert James Barham, Collin McKenley Maney, Pierce Windham Smith and Rachel Lindsey Thomas of Marietta; Christian Paul Landry of Milton; Caitlyn Stowe, Dunnchadn Corwin Strnad, Ashton Caroline Nowicki and Kayla Rose Biando of Peachtree Corners; Christopher Byrum Bieber, James Mitchell Broadway, Elizabeth Drew Rollins, Mia Grace Callicutt, Erin Hayes Donaldson, Hannah Grace Newbold, and Michael Ballard of Roswell; Michael James Olson, Lauren Ashley Willingham, Dylan Tyler Shepherd, William Davidson Brown, Harrison Marcel Durland and Steven Michael Champion of Suwanee; Asia Bryann Guest of Tyrone; Bryson Spencer Beard, Rachel Lauren Esposito, Ella Jane McIlvain, Christian Villalobos McNeany and Weston Matthew Beaham, of Woodstock.