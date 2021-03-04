Odessa Archibald, area manager for Metro West at Georgia Power, was recently honored with “The Chairman’s Award” at the Douglas County Chamber of Commerce Luncheon. Outgoing Chamber Board President Craig Owens of Wellstar Douglas Hospital chose Archibald for her work behind the scenes last year leading the Chamber’s Government Affairs Committee to drive the advocacy efforts around the Hate Crimes Legislation the Chamber supported, and for spearheading two of the Chamber’s Recovery and Resiliency Task forces. Additionally, Archibald drove the logistics behind the creation of the Elevate Douglas Partnership, a public-private nonprofit focused on economic sustainability.