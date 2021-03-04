X

Bragbook

Cherokee County Superintendent of School Dr. Brian V. Hightower presents flowers to CCSD Teacher of the Year Finalist Dr. Jodi Burn of Cherokee High School.
Local | 36 minutes ago

Twenty Paideia high school students received 12 gold key awards and 16 silver key awards for art and photography, and 20 honorable mentions by the regional 2021 Scholastic Arts and Writing program:

Gold Key Award: Miguel Alvarez Gamez, photography; Kendall Kamerschen, digital art; Juliana Margolis, photography (3); Shelby Pullen, photography (2); Ella Valk, photography; Noah Weimann, photography; Heather Will, digital art; Rainey Wise, photography; Kenji Wu, photography.

Silver Key Award: Miguel Alvarez Gamez, photography; Cassie Boulis, photography (2); Cole Cannon, photography; Ryan Eiler, photography; Ajanta Farrell, photography; Kendall Kamerschen, photography; Sophie Kim, photography; Juliana Margolis, photography; Anna Claire Shuman, photography (3); Ella Valk , photography (2); Rainey Wise, photography (2)

Honorable Mention: Asha Ahn, photography; Cassie Boulis, photography (2); Cole Cannon, photography; Maddux Critz, printmaking; Ryan Eiler, photography; Juliana Margolis, photography (3); Anna Miller, photography (2); Shelby Pullen, photography (2); Kolby Seefried, photography (2); Jack Tope, photography; Heather Will, photography (2); Rainey Wise, photography (2).

Cherokee County Superintendent of School Dr. Brian V. Hightower asks CCSD Teacher of the Year Cathy Fernandez's class at E.T. Booth Middle School what makes her a great teacher.
An emotional CCSD Teacher of the Year Finalist Chelsea Leming of Indian Knoll Elementary School accepts flowers from Cherokee County Superintendent of School Dr. Brian V. Hightower.
Cherokee County Superintendent of School Dr. Brian V. Hightower surprises Boston Elementary School Digital Learning teacher Brenna Lloyd and her Digital Learners on her computer screen with the news she is a CCSD Teacher of the Year Finalist.
Odessa Archibald, area manager for Metro West at Georgia Power, was recently honored with “The Chairman’s Award” at the Douglas County Chamber of Commerce Luncheon. Outgoing Chamber Board President Craig Owens of Wellstar Douglas Hospital chose Archibald for her work behind the scenes last year leading the Chamber’s Government Affairs Committee to drive the advocacy efforts around the Hate Crimes Legislation the Chamber supported, and for spearheading two of the Chamber’s Recovery and Resiliency Task forces. Additionally, Archibald drove the logistics behind the creation of the Elevate Douglas Partnership, a public-private nonprofit focused on economic sustainability.
Cherokee County School District's River Ridge High School senior Riley Herrick earned top honors in the Georgia Association of Conservation Districts' competition to promote conservation education. The theme was “Where Would We BEE Without Pollinators?”
