Twenty Paideia high school students received 12 gold key awards and 16 silver key awards for art and photography, and 20 honorable mentions by the regional 2021 Scholastic Arts and Writing program:
Gold Key Award: Miguel Alvarez Gamez, photography; Kendall Kamerschen, digital art; Juliana Margolis, photography (3); Shelby Pullen, photography (2); Ella Valk, photography; Noah Weimann, photography; Heather Will, digital art; Rainey Wise, photography; Kenji Wu, photography.
Silver Key Award: Miguel Alvarez Gamez, photography; Cassie Boulis, photography (2); Cole Cannon, photography; Ryan Eiler, photography; Ajanta Farrell, photography; Kendall Kamerschen, photography; Sophie Kim, photography; Juliana Margolis, photography; Anna Claire Shuman, photography (3); Ella Valk , photography (2); Rainey Wise, photography (2)
Honorable Mention: Asha Ahn, photography; Cassie Boulis, photography (2); Cole Cannon, photography; Maddux Critz, printmaking; Ryan Eiler, photography; Juliana Margolis, photography (3); Anna Miller, photography (2); Shelby Pullen, photography (2); Kolby Seefried, photography (2); Jack Tope, photography; Heather Will, photography (2); Rainey Wise, photography (2).