Refuge Run 5K is March 18 to fund Transformation Center

Last year, 428 people were placed in jobs; 349 people were housed and 229,950 meals were served.

A new project will be the construction of the Transformation Center one block from City of Refuge.

The 36,000-square-foot, three-story building will be dedicated to providing economic, health and wellness services to help residents, including veterans and returning citizens, achieve their full potential.

The Transformation Center will include a 24/7 medical and mental health clinic for survivors of trafficking and domestic violence, a new credit union, a social entrepreneurship hub and 20 affordable housing units.

For the 5K, registration is $40 for in-person or virtual runners and walkers.

Sponsorship levels are $4,000 for bronze; $15,000 for silver; $20,000 for gold; $25,000 for platinum and $40,000 for presenting sponsors.

Learn more at give.cityofrefugeatl.org/event/refuge-run-2023/e454230, cityofrefugeatl.org/trustfirst or facebook.com/CityOfRefugeAtl.