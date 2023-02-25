X
Refuge Run 5K is March 18 to fund Transformation Center

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
16 minutes ago

To benefit City of Refuge, the annual Refuge Run 5K will start at 8:30 a.m. March 18.

For walkers or runners, the race will start from and end at City of Refuge, 1300 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW, Atlanta.

A 501(c)(3) nonprofit, City of Refuge is “a faith-based environment that helps individuals and families transition out of crisis,” according to the organization’s website.

Founded in 2003 by Bruce Deel, City of Refuge is based on a 200,000-square-foot campus.

Provisions include food, housing, emergency healthcare, education, job training and financial literacy.

Last year, 428 people were placed in jobs; 349 people were housed and 229,950 meals were served.

A new project will be the construction of the Transformation Center one block from City of Refuge.

The 36,000-square-foot, three-story building will be dedicated to providing economic, health and wellness services to help residents, including veterans and returning citizens, achieve their full potential.

The Transformation Center will include a 24/7 medical and mental health clinic for survivors of trafficking and domestic violence, a new credit union, a social entrepreneurship hub and 20 affordable housing units.

For the 5K, registration is $40 for in-person or virtual runners and walkers.

Sponsorship levels are $4,000 for bronze; $15,000 for silver; $20,000 for gold; $25,000 for platinum and $40,000 for presenting sponsors.

Learn more at give.cityofrefugeatl.org/event/refuge-run-2023/e454230, cityofrefugeatl.org/trustfirst or facebook.com/CityOfRefugeAtl.

