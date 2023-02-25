Refuge Run 5K is March 18 to fund Transformation Center

To benefit City of Refuge, the annual Refuge Run 5K will start at 8:30 a.m. March 18.
For walkers or runners, the race will start from and end at City of Refuge, 1300 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW, Atlanta.
A 501(c)(3) nonprofit, City of Refuge is “a faith-based environment that helps individuals and families transition out of crisis,” according to the organization’s website.
Founded in 2003 by Bruce Deel, City of Refuge is based on a 200,000-square-foot campus.
Provisions include food, housing, emergency healthcare, education, job training and financial literacy.
Last year, 428 people were placed in jobs; 349 people were housed and 229,950 meals were served.
A new project will be the construction of the Transformation Center one block from City of Refuge.
The 36,000-square-foot, three-story building will be dedicated to providing economic, health and wellness services to help residents, including veterans and returning citizens, achieve their full potential.
The Transformation Center will include a 24/7 medical and mental health clinic for survivors of trafficking and domestic violence, a new credit union, a social entrepreneurship hub and 20 affordable housing units.
For the 5K, registration is $40 for in-person or virtual runners and walkers.
Sponsorship levels are $4,000 for bronze; $15,000 for silver; $20,000 for gold; $25,000 for platinum and $40,000 for presenting sponsors.
Learn more at give.cityofrefugeatl.org/event/refuge-run-2023/e454230, cityofrefugeatl.org/trustfirst or facebook.com/CityOfRefugeAtl.
