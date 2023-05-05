Mother’s Day is free for moms at College Football Hall of Fame

Also free are active and retired military with valid ID and children ages younger than 3.

Tickets are $23 for senior citizens (ages 65+) and students with valid ID, $23.75 for ages 3 to 12 and $30.25 for adults.

Hours and days are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays.

The 95,000-square-foot facility includes a 45-yard indoor football field and more than 50 interactive exhibits.

Only 0.02% of college football’s players and coaches can claim the honor of being named into the Hall of Fame, according to the website.

More information is available at cfbhall.com.