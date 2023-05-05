X

Mother’s Day is free for moms at College Football Hall of Fame

Credit: Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame

Credit: Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
37 minutes ago

The Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame is giving a free pass for moms on Mother’s Day.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 14 at 250 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta.

The first 100 mothers will receive a $25 gift card to The Home Depot.

Free massages will be given to them from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Up to two free mimosas will be served to moms from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Also free are active and retired military with valid ID and children ages younger than 3.

Tickets are $23 for senior citizens (ages 65+) and students with valid ID, $23.75 for ages 3 to 12 and $30.25 for adults.

Hours and days are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays.

The 95,000-square-foot facility includes a 45-yard indoor football field and more than 50 interactive exhibits.

Only 0.02% of college football’s players and coaches can claim the honor of being named into the Hall of Fame, according to the website.

More information is available at cfbhall.com.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

From our publisher: We don’t have to live this way3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

‘This is great news’: Midtown shooting survivors improving; 1 being released
5h ago

Credit: TNS

TORPY: Random, yet routine, shootings again put a city on edge
12h ago

Questions remain after Midtown shooting

Questions remain after Midtown shooting

Credit: John Spink

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Latest news, updates on Midtown shooting
The Latest

Credit: Zoo Atlanta

Art Gone Wild Market applications due by May 18
National Day of Prayer events are in Atlanta on May 4
Taylor Swift took Atlanta by storm. And MARTA was ‘ready for it’
Featured

Cinco de Mayo deals and where to celebrate around Atlanta
How (and when) to watch King Charles’ coronation in the US
9h ago
AJC SPRING DINING GUIDE: Welcome to the best of baking in metro Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top