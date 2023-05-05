Mother’s Day is free for moms at College Football Hall of Fame

The Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame is giving a free pass for moms on Mother’s Day.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 14 at 250 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta.
The first 100 mothers will receive a $25 gift card to The Home Depot.
Free massages will be given to them from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Up to two free mimosas will be served to moms from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Also free are active and retired military with valid ID and children ages younger than 3.
Tickets are $23 for senior citizens (ages 65+) and students with valid ID, $23.75 for ages 3 to 12 and $30.25 for adults.
Hours and days are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays.
The 95,000-square-foot facility includes a 45-yard indoor football field and more than 50 interactive exhibits.
Only 0.02% of college football’s players and coaches can claim the honor of being named into the Hall of Fame, according to the website.
More information is available at cfbhall.com.
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com