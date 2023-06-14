Hands on Atlanta seeks Civic Fellows by June 28

For September through June, Hands on Atlanta is seeking Civic Fellows for the next class of its Civic Leadership Program.

This leadership development program engages emerging leaders through workshops, training and hands-on learning while supporting the needs of nonprofit agencies across metro Atlanta.

Selected participants will commit to lead monthly projects from October to April at Hands on Atlanta’s nonprofit partner sites, dedicating about six hours per month to volunteer management and project planning.

Participants also will be required to fundraise $500 and attend bi-monthly trainings and workshops.

Apply by 6 p.m. June 28 at bit.ly/3OQuYec.