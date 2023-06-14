X

Hands on Atlanta seeks Civic Fellows by June 28

Credit: Hands on Atlanta

Credit: Hands on Atlanta

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
11 minutes ago

For September through June, Hands on Atlanta is seeking Civic Fellows for the next class of its Civic Leadership Program.

This leadership development program engages emerging leaders through workshops, training and hands-on learning while supporting the needs of nonprofit agencies across metro Atlanta.

Selected participants will commit to lead monthly projects from October to April at Hands on Atlanta’s nonprofit partner sites, dedicating about six hours per month to volunteer management and project planning.

Participants also will be required to fundraise $500 and attend bi-monthly trainings and workshops.

Apply by 6 p.m. June 28 at bit.ly/3OQuYec.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Photo provided by Ceciley Pangburn

TORPY: Athens, where Mayberry meets ‘Fast and Furious’5h ago

WEATHER UPDATE: Waves of severe storms on the way
5h ago

Credit: AP

NEW: Southern Baptists reaffirm ouster of Saddleback, Fern Creek Baptist
36m ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Man shot inside vehicle at QuikTrip in Alpharetta, police say
2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Man shot inside vehicle at QuikTrip in Alpharetta, police say
2h ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for the AJC

The Jolt: Kemp says he’ll support GOP’s 2024 nominee, even if it’s Trump
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Atlanta History Center

Atlanta History Center hosts free Juneteenth event
MARTA rail cars bound for the bottom of the sea
Places in Peril can be nominated by June 19
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Small Georgia city will huge chicken, but it won't have topiary
23h ago
Southern Baptist Convention to decide if women-led churches can stay
15h ago
Recap of Trump in federal court | AJC reporting from Miami
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top