Golf tournament to benefit City of Refuge

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

A golf tournament on Oct. 7 will benefit the youth programs of City of Refuge in Atlanta, now observing its 25th year.

Up through high school-age students, the nonprofit’s youth programs provide child care and after-school programs to help them reach and maintain their grade levels, participate in extracurricular activities and break the poverty cycle, according to a City of Refuge statement.

The City of Refuge Golf Classic will begin at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 7 at Bobby Jones Golf Course, 2205 Northside Drive, Atlanta.

Tournament tickets will include food, gift bags and prizes in addition to golf.

Costs are $350 per person and $1,400 for four players.

Donations also will be accepted.

Register: bit.ly/3f1o2eo

Information: bobbyjonesgc.com, facebook.com/CityOfRefugeAtl

Carolyn Cunningham
