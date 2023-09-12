Gateway Center benefit for homelessness is Sept. 21

Credit: Gateway Center

Credit: Gateway Center

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
46 minutes ago
X

A fundraising dinner for people who are experiencing homelessness will be 6-9 p.m. Sept. 21 at Westminster School, Barge Commons Building, 1424 W. Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta.

All proceeds from the Human Clay “Be Inspired” event will support the Gateway Center, a housing and homeless shelter in Atlanta.

With the theme “Everybody vs. Homelessness,” Gateway Center’s vision is “to make homelessness rare, brief and nonrecurring in Atlanta” and to connect people experiencing homelessness to the necessary resources that will assist them in securing stable housing and sustainable income.

Special honoree will be Edward “Jack” Hardin, chairman emeritus since January who led the team that established Gateway Center and served as chairman of the board from 2005 to 2022.

Egbert Perry is the Human Clay event chair.

Perry is the chairman and chief executive officer of The Integral Group, a company that has established about 10,000 housing units while maintaining a development pipeline as well as hundreds of acres of urban property prepared for development.

To buy tickets at $150 each, visit gatewayctr.org.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Michael Blackshire

NEW DETAILS
YSL Trial: Defense attorneys frustrated by late evidence, witness list2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

CONTINUING COVERAGE
State declines to prosecute YSL defendant after latest murder conviction
1h ago

Credit: AP

Parents sue doctor for posting autopsy videos of their deceased baby
2h ago

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

Atlanta considers turning vacant AMC hospital into an equity center
1h ago

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

Atlanta considers turning vacant AMC hospital into an equity center
1h ago

Credit: John Spink

Georgia temperatures have rarely been hotter than in 2023, data shows
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Fulton County

New Behavioral Health Crisis Center being built in Fulton
Portraiture development is Breman topic on Sept. 10
Heroes, Saints & Legends Gala benefit is Sept. 21
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

16 with Georgia connections among those remembered on 22nd Sept. 11 Day
PHOTOS: Ceremonies across the nation commemorate 22nd anniversary of 9/11
Atlanta editorial cartoon of weeping Liberty statue touched readers
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top