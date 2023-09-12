Gateway Center benefit for homelessness is Sept. 21

A fundraising dinner for people who are experiencing homelessness will be 6-9 p.m. Sept. 21 at Westminster School, Barge Commons Building, 1424 W. Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta.

All proceeds from the Human Clay “Be Inspired” event will support the Gateway Center, a housing and homeless shelter in Atlanta.

With the theme “Everybody vs. Homelessness,” Gateway Center’s vision is “to make homelessness rare, brief and nonrecurring in Atlanta” and to connect people experiencing homelessness to the necessary resources that will assist them in securing stable housing and sustainable income.

Special honoree will be Edward “Jack” Hardin, chairman emeritus since January who led the team that established Gateway Center and served as chairman of the board from 2005 to 2022.

Egbert Perry is the Human Clay event chair.

Perry is the chairman and chief executive officer of The Integral Group, a company that has established about 10,000 housing units while maintaining a development pipeline as well as hundreds of acres of urban property prepared for development.

To buy tickets at $150 each, visit gatewayctr.org.