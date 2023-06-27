X

Dominion Entertainment presents ‘Dreamgirls’ at Georgia Tech

Credit: Dominion Entertainment

Credit: Dominion Entertainment

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
59 minutes ago

“Dreamgirls” is continuing by Dominion Entertainment through July 2 at Georgia Tech, Ferst Center for the Arts, 349 Ferst Drive NW, Atlanta.

Remaining shows are 8 p.m. June 29 and 30, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. July 1 and 3 p.m. July 2.

Based on the Broadway hit, the show runs approximately 2 1/2 hours, with one 15-minute intermission.

For those with limited mobility, contact the Georgia Tech Box Office at 404-894-9600 for assistance with selecting your seats online.

Children ages 2 and older must have a ticket.

Under 2 years old is considered a lap child and will not be allowed a seat unless purchased.

Dress code is anything from casual and business casual to formal.

COVID Protocols: The University System of Georgia encourages people to wear masks based on their preference and assessment of personal risk.

With extra convenience fees, basic prices are $39, $49 or $65.

Tickets may be bought at tickets@arts.gatech.edu or artsgatech.universitytickets.com/w.

Paid parking ($10 per car, debit or credit card payment only) will be available in the W02/Visitor Area 3 Student Center Parking Deck, a short walk from the Ferst Center.

Search for “Georgia Tech Student Center Parking Deck” or 355 Ferst Dr NW in your navigation system.

For more information, visit dominionent.org, dreamgirlsatl.org or artsgatech.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

DEVELOPING: SUV plunges into sinkhole on busy Midtown Atlanta road37m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Wellstar testifies why it should get Augusta hospitals; public responds
2h ago

Credit: Associated Press

White House claps back at Kemp’s attack on EV incentives
2h ago

Credit: Carroll County Sheriff's Office

WATCH: Teen in stolen vehicle shoots at deputy during wild chase, police say
1h ago

Credit: Carroll County Sheriff's Office

WATCH: Teen in stolen vehicle shoots at deputy during wild chase, police say
1h ago

Credit: AP

LISTEN: In audio recording, Trump heard discussing sensitive Iran document
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

MARTA’s Atlanta expansion: Moving forward under scrutiny
MARTA picks firm to design Atlanta streetcar extension
LifeLine Animal Project offers Free Dog Fridays
Featured

Why is Atlanta Pride in October when National Pride Month is in June?
Public hearing Tuesday for proposed Wellstar, Augusta University Health merger
Atlanta storms drive flight cancellations, with record travel volumes ahead
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top