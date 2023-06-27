Dominion Entertainment presents ‘Dreamgirls’ at Georgia Tech

“Dreamgirls” is continuing by Dominion Entertainment through July 2 at Georgia Tech, Ferst Center for the Arts, 349 Ferst Drive NW, Atlanta.

Remaining shows are 8 p.m. June 29 and 30, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. July 1 and 3 p.m. July 2.

Based on the Broadway hit, the show runs approximately 2 1/2 hours, with one 15-minute intermission.

For those with limited mobility, contact the Georgia Tech Box Office at 404-894-9600 for assistance with selecting your seats online.

Children ages 2 and older must have a ticket.

Under 2 years old is considered a lap child and will not be allowed a seat unless purchased.

Dress code is anything from casual and business casual to formal.

COVID Protocols: The University System of Georgia encourages people to wear masks based on their preference and assessment of personal risk.

With extra convenience fees, basic prices are $39, $49 or $65.

Tickets may be bought at tickets@arts.gatech.edu or artsgatech.universitytickets.com/w.

Paid parking ($10 per car, debit or credit card payment only) will be available in the W02/Visitor Area 3 Student Center Parking Deck, a short walk from the Ferst Center.

Search for “Georgia Tech Student Center Parking Deck” or 355 Ferst Dr NW in your navigation system.

For more information, visit dominionent.org, dreamgirlsatl.org or artsgatech.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx.