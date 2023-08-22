Coca-Cola Film Festival returns to Fox Theatre

BreakingNews
Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
10 minutes ago
X

The Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta will pay homage to its history as a movie palace by hosting the annual Coca-Cola Summer Film Festival on Aug. 26, 27 and 31.

For selected films in the festival, all guests will have the opportunity to attend a pre-show experience, including a sing-along with a vintage cartoon and performances on the world-renowned “Mighty Mo” organ.

Film festival titles include:

  • 2 p.m. Aug. 26: “Frozen Sing-Along” - 10th anniversary (2013, PG), with the pre-show entertainment experience.
  • 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26: “Twilight” - 15th anniversary (2008, PG-13), with the pre-show entertainment experience.
  • 1 p.m. Aug. 27: “The Sandlot” - 30th anniversary (1993, PG), with the pre-show entertainment experience.
  • 6:30 p.m. Aug. 27: “The Wiz” - 45th anniversary (1978, G).
  • 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31: “Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi” - 40th anniversary (1983, PG).

Fees start at $15, adding applicable fees.

For tickets and more information on the festival, film tours and the Marquee Club add-on, visit FoxTheatre.org.

