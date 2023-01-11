Chinese festival at Zoo Atlanta continues through Jan. 15

Hours are 5:30-9:30 p.m., with the last entry at 8 p.m. - rain or shine.

While the Endangered Species Carousel and certain eateries will be open, most of the animals will not be visible to the public.

Tickets are $17.99 to $24.99 for general admission tickets, $14.99 to $20.99 for member tickets and free for children ages 2 and younger.

For reserved tickets, visit ZooAtlanta.org/event/illuminights.

Parking will be a flat rate of $6 as of 5 p.m. in the Cherokee Avenue parking lot or the Grant Park Gateway parking facility on Boulevard.

Learn more at facebook.com/ZooATL and HanArtCulture.com/show-information.