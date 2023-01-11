Chinese festival at Zoo Atlanta continues through Jan. 15

BreakingNews
Kemp will call for teacher, state worker raises and tax rebates
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
25 minutes ago

Through Jan. 15, IllumiNights: A Chinese Lantern Festival continues at Zoo Atlanta, 800 Cherokee Ave., Atlanta.

Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, HanArtCulture is the producer of this event and a producer of Chinese entertainment and festivals.

At Zoo Atlanta, more than 80 nature-inspired lanterns - each made and hand-painted by Chinese artisans.

Some lantern displays feature flashing lights and may trigger seizures for people with photosensitive epilepsy.

The return of this event is presented by Georgia Power, with additional support from PNC and Kaiser Permanente.

Hours are 5:30-9:30 p.m., with the last entry at 8 p.m. - rain or shine.

While the Endangered Species Carousel and certain eateries will be open, most of the animals will not be visible to the public.

Tickets are $17.99 to $24.99 for general admission tickets, $14.99 to $20.99 for member tickets and free for children ages 2 and younger.

For reserved tickets, visit ZooAtlanta.org/event/illuminights.

Parking will be a flat rate of $6 as of 5 p.m. in the Cherokee Avenue parking lot or the Grant Park Gateway parking facility on Boulevard.

Learn more at facebook.com/ZooATL and HanArtCulture.com/show-information.

