Atlanta Zoo’s Plant Sale is April 22

A Zoo Plant Sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22 at Zoo Atlanta, 800 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta.
The annual rain-or-shine event will take place at the Conservation Education Gate at the edge of Zoo Atlanta’s Cherokee Avenue parking lot.
The sale does not require zoo admission.
Available for sale will be native plant varieties, including drought-resistant species.
Receive answers to spring planting questions from Zoo Atlanta horticulture experts.
Proceeds will benefit the Zoo Atlanta Horticulture Department.
Checks, cash and credit card will be accepted.
More details can be found at ZooAtlanta.org/event/plant-sale.
