Atlanta Chamber Players concert is May 21

For its 47th season, the Atlanta Chamber Players will perform at 3 p.m. May 21 at the First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta, 1328 Peachtree St.
The program will include the Brahms Horn Trio, Ravel’s Le Tombeau de Couperin for Wind Quintet and the world premiere of Brian Nabor’s Piano Quintet that was commissioned by the Atlanta Chamber Players.
Musicians for the concert will include Todd Skitch on flute, Alcides Rodriguez on clarinet, Elizabeth Koch Tiscione on oboe, Helen Hwaya Kim and Kenn Wagner on violins, Catherine Lynn on viola, Brad Ritchie on cello, Anthony Georgeson on bassoon, Susan Welty on horn, Jens Korndôrfer on organ and Elizabeth Pridgen on piano.
Tickets - for $15, $20 or $25 - can be purchased at web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/11111050.
Parking is free on-site, and tickets are free to students with ID.
More details can be found at AtlantaChamberPlayers.com.
