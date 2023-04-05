Atlanta Chamber Players concert is May 21

The program will include the Brahms Horn Trio, Ravel’s Le Tombeau de Couperin for Wind Quintet and the world premiere of Brian Nabor’s Piano Quintet that was commissioned by the Atlanta Chamber Players.

Musicians for the concert will include Todd Skitch on flute, Alcides Rodriguez on clarinet, Elizabeth Koch Tiscione on oboe, Helen Hwaya Kim and Kenn Wagner on violins, Catherine Lynn on viola, Brad Ritchie on cello, Anthony Georgeson on bassoon, Susan Welty on horn, Jens Korndôrfer on organ and Elizabeth Pridgen on piano.