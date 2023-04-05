X

Atlanta Chamber Players concert is May 21

Credit: Atlanta Chamber Players

Credit: Atlanta Chamber Players

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
47 minutes ago

For its 47th season, the Atlanta Chamber Players will perform at 3 p.m. May 21 at the First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta, 1328 Peachtree St.

The program will include the Brahms Horn Trio, Ravel’s Le Tombeau de Couperin for Wind Quintet and the world premiere of Brian Nabor’s Piano Quintet that was commissioned by the Atlanta Chamber Players.

Musicians for the concert will include Todd Skitch on flute, Alcides Rodriguez on clarinet, Elizabeth Koch Tiscione on oboe, Helen Hwaya Kim and Kenn Wagner on violins, Catherine Lynn on viola, Brad Ritchie on cello, Anthony Georgeson on bassoon, Susan Welty on horn, Jens Korndôrfer on organ and Elizabeth Pridgen on piano.

Tickets - for $15, $20 or $25 - can be purchased at web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/11111050.

Parking is free on-site, and tickets are free to students with ID.

More details can be found at AtlantaChamberPlayers.com.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Rome News-Tribune

Rome police investigating murder-suicide in Chick-fil-A drive-thru1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Stacey Abrams has a new gig: professor at Howard University
2h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Buckhead leader to depart Atlanta as cityhood group disbands
7h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Kemp’s first veto could signal other fights ahead
6h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Kemp’s first veto could signal other fights ahead
6h ago

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: The Braves got a new catcher, but the old one’s a keeper
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Tommy Nobis Center

Tommy Nobis Center 25th fundraiser is April 28
19h ago
Community rallies around 28 displaced by Poncey-Highland apartment fire
Mayor endorses call for audit of MARTA’s Atlanta expansion program
Featured

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Count on drama: Of Masters storylines, there a plenty
Enjoy Easter with these 11 festive events and gift ideas
Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top