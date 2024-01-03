error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

Credit: (Courtesy of Shanita Miller)

Breakfast is back, and so is the line at this longtime Atlanta restaurant
These are the metro Atlanta restaurants that closed in 2023
Veteran MARTA driver retires after 51 years, will return to train others
A toddler’s hope, a mother’s gift: Christmas at home

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

2 dead after overnight blaze at SW Atlanta home
New food and drink options at the Atlanta airport and more restaurant news
Shipping containers will soon house struggling Atlantans
5 things to know about Kemp’s proposed bonuses for teachers, school staff

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Christmas holiday travel at Hartsfield-Jackson reaches peak on Friday
Lean Draft House in the West End to close this month after seven years
Southwest Atlanta gets its first dog park
MAP: 2023 metro Atlanta restaurant openings to know

UPDATE: Atlanta Public Schools to approve Kemp’s bonus plan
Man charged with murder, accused of depriving 3 kids of food, water in Atlanta
‘No such thing as a false fire alarm,’ Ga. Tech fire safety manager says
After metro Atlanta firefighters come to the rescue, they face own traumas
Find and compare find information on every school in metro Atlanta and the rest of Georgia, including test scores, safety ratings and the experience of a school’s teachers

Politics

Credit: AP

Mark Meadows asks full appeals court to hear Fulton removal case2h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Heated election year might bring more changes to Georgia voting laws
4h ago

Credit: Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta J

Georgia’s new political maps trigger a 2024 chain reaction6h ago

True the Vote wins intimidation case over Georgia voter challenges
19h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Backers hold out hope for bill to boost Georgia renter rights

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Fights over antisemitism, Israel and religion coming to Georgia Capitol
Crime

Credit: Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services

Woman dies after Cherokee County house fire
0m ago

Credit: AJC File

Resident charged with arson after 16 displaced at NW Atlanta apartments
34m ago

Credit: AP

Mark Meadows asks full appeals court to hear Fulton removal case
2h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Teen charged in high school football player’s death before state championship
13h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

1 killed in ‘targeted’ triple shooting in Mechanicsville neighborhood
17h ago

Credit: Spalding County Sheriff's Office

Spalding sheriff announces memorial service for deputy killed in line of duty
18h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

2 teens charged in June shooting death at Gwinnett park; 1 remains at large
19h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Young Thug trial resumes after co-defendant’s jailhouse stabbing
19h ago
