Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
- Gabriel Sterling of the Georgia secretary of state’s office holds a press conference to decry threats of violence against election workers. He says Trump and U.S. Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue are complicit, and he urges them to speak out against the behavior of some of the president’s supporters. “Someone’s going to get hurt, he says. “Someone’s going to get shot. Someone’s going to get killed.”
- U.S. Attorney General William Barr tells The Associated Press that U.S. attorneys and FBI agents have been investigating complaints of election fraud. “To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election,” he said.
- Later that day, Barr tells Trump his attorneys are a “bunch of clowns” whose theory of voting machine fraud is “demonstrably crazy,” according to Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s book, “Peril.” Trump objects, citing allegations of wrongdoing in Fulton County. “We’re looking into that,” Barr says. “But so far, the word is, you know, that those were legitimate ballots. Mr. President, we’re looking into this stuff, but these things aren’t panning out.”
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Investigations