But not Jameson Reeder Jr.

His 11th birthday celebration was full of joy and hope. Hope that extended from his frail body and reached the hearts of all present, as well as thousands who were impacted by his story, largely portrayed on national news.

On Aug. 13, 2022, the Reeder family was doing what they had done several times before while on vacation in the Lower Florida Keys: They went snorkeling at Looe Key Reef.

Junior was taking pictures with his GoPro while his dad, Jameson Reeder Sr., dove to the ocean floor to collect a conch shell. As Senior surfaced from the dive, he heard the piercing screams. He realized then that Junior had swum farther than anyone else in the party. His wife, Mary, was swimming toward their firstborn as Senior quickly jumped on the boat to drive to his son.

Mary’s heart sank as she got to her son. She could see through the pool of blood-colored water that Junior’s right leg had been mauled.

A shark attack.

When I sat down to interview the Reeder family for my podcast, I had read about Junior’s story and was curious to learn more details. After all, it’s not every day that you get to talk to someone who survived a vicious shark attack.

But what I quickly learned was that the day’s fateful events had become the catalyst of a much bigger story, which echoes louder than the tragedy started it and can hardly be contained in the few words I share today.

From the appearance of a faster boat in the area where the accident occurred, to the fact that a nurse “happened” to be close at hand and jumped on the vessel to stabilize Junior as the boat ran 70 miles per hour to the shore.

From the peace that surpassed all understanding, which descended upon Senior’s heart as he prayed while driving his (much slower) boat to the shore following the vessel that drove his son, to the fact that Junior started singing his favorite worship song, “Here I Am to Worship,” on his way to the shore.

From Junior’s comforting words to his grandpa, who started crying when the physician told the 10-year-old baseball athlete that he had lost his leg, to Junior’s announcement only four days after the attack that he wanted to “go back to the water, face his fear and move forward” — indeed, Junior’s testimony of faith is, well, simply astonishing.

And as I prepared to write about his story and the family’s new memoir, “Rescue at the Reef: The Miraculous True Story of a Little Boy with Big Faith,” I could not help but remember Jesus’ words to the disciples when they tried to prevent little children from getting close to the master.

He used his rebuke to teach those around him and all his followers through the ages that unless we receive Christ with childlike faith, we will not “see” his kingdom.

Author Matthew Henry expands the concept in his commentary:

“There must be something of the temper and disposition of little children found in all that Christ will own and bless. We must receive the kingdom of God as little children; that is, we must stand affected to Christ and his grace as little children do to their parents, nurses, and teachers. We must be inquisitive, as children, must learn as children (…), and in learning, (we) must believe.”

Jameson Reeder Jr.’s faith did not start on that reef. His walk with Jesus began earlier, as, in blessed faith, he entrusted his heart to the master. His reward was to experience a unique closeness to the Lord. And in that sacred space between trauma and triumph, young Junior reminds us all what it truly means to believe.

Patricia Holbrook is a columnist, international author and speaker. Visit her website www.PatriciaHolbrook.com and her podcast “God-Sized Stories with Patricia Holbrook” to listen to the interview. For speaking engagements and comments, email patricia@PatriciaHolbrook.com.