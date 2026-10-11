Sweet Tea: Beach party

If you feel adrift or without purpose, ask yourself these two questions: When is the last time I created something? When is the last time I gloried in nature?
It doesn’t have to mean whipping up an oil painting or going on an hourlong hike. A doodle on a napkin, a quick thought or two in your Notes app; a new appreciation of the tree outside your window will do.
That leads to so much more. What kind of tree is it, after all? How do its leaves move in the wind? What shapes do your hands make when they are simply set free to wander?
Call it silly if you would like. But try it and see if you don’t feel at least a little better.
GEORGIA’S SEA TURTLE BOOM
Environmental conservation works. Just ask Georgia’s sea turtle population (not that they’ll respond, but maybe you’ll get a puzzled fin flap or two).
Loggerhead sea turtles laid a record 4,292 nests on Georgia’s beaches this year.
It’s a record more than 20 years in the making. In 2004, the sea turtle population was in crisis, with a low of 358 nests.
The massive amount of work and education that led to this victory can be boiled down to one truth: People simply cared enough to make things better.
This year, professionals and volunteers kept constant vigil around sea turtle nests, responsibly recording activity and putting up barriers to alert beachgoers to fragile territory.
Opal Lee was a driving force in making Juneteenth a federal holiday. Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19, marks the final enforcements of the federally mandated end of slavery in the United States. That’s why it’s often considered a second Independence Day.
Lee is an academic, activist and lifelong Texan who supported Juneteenth celebrations in her native state.
In 2024, she was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Joe Biden.
She just turned 100, which is an achievement in and of itself.
Not one to rest on her laurels, Lee spent her birthday attending the groundbreaking for a museum in Fort Worth, Texas, dedicated to telling the history of the holiday she helped enshrine in national honor.
⛪ Williamsburg, Va.: Virginians celebrated the reconstruction of the First Baptist Church of Williamsburg, one of the oldest Black churches in the country. Its history dates back to 1776, when it was established in secret by enslaved and free African Americans in defiance of laws preventing Black people from congregating. More from The Associated Press
🌊 Tyler, Texas: A new state park is in the works for Texas. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation snapped up a 650-acre ranch along Lake Palestine that will eventually become a fishing and watercraft haven for visitors. The purchase was aided by the Centennial Parks Conservation Fund passed by state lawmakers in 2023. More from the Texas Tribune
🪺 Savannah: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers removed 160,000 cubic yards of sludge from the Savannah River and used it to form an 8-acre island for nesting birds. It was a hit: More than 300 nests were built there during the first nesting season. More from DredgeWire
👨🏿⚕️ Richmond, Va.: Identical twins Travan and Travis Jasper survived a childhood of poverty to become successful doctors. Not only that, they now co-lead the emergency department at HCA Healthcare’s Chippenham Hospital in the very city where they grew up. More from MedPageToday
TELL US SOMETHING GOOD
Is there a cool event we need to know about? Something great happening in your town? Let us know. This is your space, too. sweettea@ajc.com.
Is there a cool event we need to know about? Something great happening in your town? Let us know. This is your space, too. sweettea@ajc.com.
SOUTHERN WISDOM
The South is not fully conscious of its individuality today in any sphere other than politics. The fostering of high art ordeals is the way to stimulate the development of an art, which is characteristic of the spirit of the people of the South.
Southern artist Ellsworth Woodward
Woodward delivered that banger of a quote in a 1926 article in The Atlanta Journal celebrating the opening of Atlanta’s High Museum of Art. That’s right, our premier art destination turns 100 this year. Visit and be revived.