Inspire Atlanta Sweet Tea: The need for speed Plus: Corn maze, 100-year-old wisdom. Welcome to Sweet Tea by the AJC, which highlights positive, fascinating, diverse stories from around the South.

By AJ Willingham 1 hour ago Share

I learned something interesting this week. John Pemberton, the famous Atlantan who invented Coca-Cola, was also a Civil War veteran who suffered from chronic pain because of injuries. This led to a morphine addiction. In his quest to lessen this dangerous dependence, he created the mixture that became Coca-Cola (which, yes, did have cocaine in the original recipe, from coca leaves). As they say, necessity breeds invention. Sometimes, that invention takes on a life — and legacy — one could have never imagined. GET OUT AND GALAVANT Gunna (center) began his Wunna Run Club in various cities across the globe while touring for his album “The Last Wun.” (Desmond Kye/AJC) Gambol. Frolic. Frisk. Sure, it’s running, but we can call it something more whimsical. Getting out and moving your body can heal so much, as Grammy-nominated Atlanta rapper Gunna knows well.

Gunna spent about four years in prison for his role in a wide-ranging racketeering case involving several Atlanta rap personalities.

While he was incarcerated, Gunna decided to make some changes. He embarked upon a rigorous personal fitness program and committed to what he calls “walking the straight and narrow.”

When he got out of prison, he decided to share his love of fitness with the community. It caught on, and the rapper has hosted 5Ks in New York, Toronto, South Africa and Atlanta through his Wunna Run Club. “I just wanted to do something for my side in Atlanta, and it ended up just starting to be like a worldwide run,” he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We running everywhere.” 🏃🏿 READ MORE: Gunna’s message to younger generations of Black boys and men DOLLY’S A-MAIZE-ING (Ted Shaffrey/AP)

File under: Things that just make sense.

It’s corn maze season, and all across the country corn maze artists (because surely, that’s what they are) are using the great Ms. Dolly Parton as inspiration. Look at this beaut from Twins BBQ Co. in Brookfield, Connecticut. That’s 5 acres of corn and Tennessee greatness right there. 🦋 READ MORE: What it takes to make a maize maze SIPS FROM AROUND THE SOUTH 🐺 Mann Harbor, NC: Three American red wolf pups born in a St. Louis zoo will be raised by a wild red wolf family in North Carolina’s sprawling Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge, a premier sanctuary for the critically endangered species. The new additions bring hope for conservationists and will also add extremely important genetic diversity to their new North Carolina family. More from the St. Louis Zoo 🥫 Richmond, VA: RVA Community Fridges has been providing free food to communities in need for more than five years. Community fridges are a type of mutual aid that anyone can get involved in, including local restaurants and grocery stores. The group just opened their 17th community fridge in the Richmond area. More from WVTF