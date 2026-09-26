Sweet Tea: Great and small

I have a little jerk inside my head. Anyone else know what I mean? Call it a devil’s advocate (one of my least favorite phrases) or the result of too much time in rhetoric and journalism spaces where you’re constantly imaging different points of view.
Sometimes the little jerk inside my head will say something, something I don’t even believe, and I’ll have to stop and reprimand it.
Today, we have a few excellent animal stories. As I was reading them, the little jerk inside my head said, pompously, “Pshh. Seems like a lot of effort for a few animals.”
And??? Is not the care of animals one of our main duties as humans? Do they not deserve time, effort, funds and love?
Don’t listen to the little jerk.
TRASH PANDA PARADISE
A raccoon kit digs through water and mud at Woodside Wildlife Rescue in Pass Christian, Miss. (Sophie Bates/AP)
“Raccoon boot camp.” What a blessed series of words.
Baby raccoons often come to the Woodside Wildlife Rescue in Pass Christian, Mississippi. They’re usually traumatized, cranky and facing a hard future having been separated from their mothers in some tragic form or another.
And don’t forget, those little things have claws.
Luckily, founder Paula Woodside knows a thing or two about discipline. A former U.S. merchant mariner, Woodside has created a “raccoon boot camp” program so dedicated rescue staff can teach raccoon kits survival by example.
What exactly does “by example” mean? Well, they hide worms in the dirt, show the kits how to forage for food, mimic raccoon sounds and even have a survival course.
They also learn how to swim — a critical skill in Mississippi, where hurricanes and flooding pose a danger to wildlife.
The goal is to get the kits back in the Mississippi wild, doing what they do best: being little scamps.
Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter wears lucky No. 7. (Vasha Hunt/AP)
As a Syracuse University graduate and football fan living in the South, I am heartily thankful I married into the SEC. My first visit to the University of Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium, that massive orange-and-white-checked cathedral to college football, was nothing short of a culture shift.
During this time of year, it’s always wonderful to see student athletes who use their privilege to make a difference.
Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter is partnering with his mother Sheteka Alexander’s nonprofit Girls in Real Life Situations to donate big bucks based on his performance.
$500 for every sack
$1,000 per interception or forced fumble
$5,000 if he scores a defensive touchdown
$427 for every tackle
That $427 figure is a nod to the cost of a flight he took early in the season that led to a one-game suspension by the NCAA.
The money he raises will go to area charities like Sisters Network Nashville, which helps pay medical bills for cancer patients.
It’s a cause close to Carter’s heart. His girlfriend was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year.
🎖️ Memphis, TN: A former hotel was converted into more than 100 permanent homes for unhoused veterans. The Memphis Veterans Village will also provide mental health counseling, addiction recovery services, job search assistance and more. More from Hoodline
🐈 Charleston, SC: More blessed words! A Charleston resident has raised $24,000 with the help of other locals to care for a stray cat colony she calls … wait for it … Whisker Village. She’s even built them tiny homes. And yes, stray cats are a problem in the area, which is why the cat benefactress also has them spayed and neutered. More from The Post and Courier
⚕️ Frankfort, KY: Team Kentucky, a state-led medical debt relief program, just cleared $250 million in medical debt for about 130,000 Kentuckians. The program partners with Undue Medical Debt, a national nonprofit that purchases and abolishes medical debt. More from Team Kentucky
🌲 A forest near you: The longleaf pine is a common Southern sight. The National Forest Foundation and the U.S. Forest Service have created America’s Longleaf Restoration Initiative, which includes a pledge to plant 50 million trees. So far, they’ve planted 12 million longleaf pines in national forests in Mississippi, Georgia, Florida and South Carolina. More from the National Forest Foundation
TELL US SOMETHING GOOD
Is there a cool event we need to know about? Something great happening in your town? Let us know. This is your space, too. SweetTea@ajc.com.
Is there a cool event we need to know about? Something great happening in your town? Let us know. This is your space, too. SweetTea@ajc.com.
SOUTHERN WISDOM
You can't learn this in school. This is where music is learned at the foot of the elders.
- Jazz musician Wendell Brunious
Chills. In just a few words, New Orleans jazz legend Wendell Brunious explains the power of New Orleans’ music heritage. Brunious says other musicians may “have technical ability and can hit a million notes, but, boy, they don’t have the feeling we have.”