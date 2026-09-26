Inspire Atlanta

Sweet Tea: Great and small

Plus: Football fundraising, jazz greats.
Welcome to Sweet Tea by the AJC, which highlights positive, fascinating and diverse stories from around the South.
Welcome to Sweet Tea by the AJC, which highlights positive, fascinating and diverse stories from around the South.
By
1 hour ago

I have a little jerk inside my head. Anyone else know what I mean? Call it a devil’s advocate (one of my least favorite phrases) or the result of too much time in rhetoric and journalism spaces where you’re constantly imaging different points of view.

Sometimes the little jerk inside my head will say something, something I don’t even believe, and I’ll have to stop and reprimand it.

Today, we have a few excellent animal stories. As I was reading them, the little jerk inside my head said, pompously, “Pshh. Seems like a lot of effort for a few animals.”

And??? Is not the care of animals one of our main duties as humans? Do they not deserve time, effort, funds and love?

Don’t listen to the little jerk.

TRASH PANDA PARADISE

A raccoon kit digs through water and mud at Woodside Wildlife Rescue in Pass Christian, Miss. (Sophie Bates/AP)
A raccoon kit digs through water and mud at Woodside Wildlife Rescue in Pass Christian, Miss. (Sophie Bates/AP)

“Raccoon boot camp.” What a blessed series of words.

Baby raccoons often come to the Woodside Wildlife Rescue in Pass Christian, Mississippi. They’re usually traumatized, cranky and facing a hard future having been separated from their mothers in some tragic form or another.

And don’t forget, those little things have claws.

🦝 READ MORE: Oh, there are graduation ceremonies, too

TACKLING TOUGH TOPICS

Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter wears lucky No. 7. (Vasha Hunt/AP)
Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter wears lucky No. 7. (Vasha Hunt/AP)

As a Syracuse University graduate and football fan living in the South, I am heartily thankful I married into the SEC. My first visit to the University of Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium, that massive orange-and-white-checked cathedral to college football, was nothing short of a culture shift.

During this time of year, it’s always wonderful to see student athletes who use their privilege to make a difference.

Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter is partnering with his mother Sheteka Alexander’s nonprofit Girls in Real Life Situations to donate big bucks based on his performance.

That $427 figure is a nod to the cost of a flight he took early in the season that led to a one-game suspension by the NCAA.

The money he raises will go to area charities like Sisters Network Nashville, which helps pay medical bills for cancer patients.

It’s a cause close to Carter’s heart. His girlfriend was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year.

🏈 READ MORE: Carter says he wants to ‘put a smile on people’s faces’

SIPS FROM AROUND THE SOUTH

🎖️ Memphis, TN: A former hotel was converted into more than 100 permanent homes for unhoused veterans. The Memphis Veterans Village will also provide mental health counseling, addiction recovery services, job search assistance and more. More from Hoodline

🐈 Charleston, SC: More blessed words! A Charleston resident has raised $24,000 with the help of other locals to care for a stray cat colony she calls … wait for it … Whisker Village. She’s even built them tiny homes. And yes, stray cats are a problem in the area, which is why the cat benefactress also has them spayed and neutered. More from The Post and Courier

⚕️ Frankfort, KY: Team Kentucky, a state-led medical debt relief program, just cleared $250 million in medical debt for about 130,000 Kentuckians. The program partners with Undue Medical Debt, a national nonprofit that purchases and abolishes medical debt. More from Team Kentucky

🌲 A forest near you: The longleaf pine is a common Southern sight. The National Forest Foundation and the U.S. Forest Service have created America’s Longleaf Restoration Initiative, which includes a pledge to plant 50 million trees. So far, they’ve planted 12 million longleaf pines in national forests in Mississippi, Georgia, Florida and South Carolina. More from the National Forest Foundation

TELL US SOMETHING GOOD

Is there a cool event we need to know about? Something great happening in your town? Let us know. This is your space, too. SweetTea@ajc.com.

SOUTHERN WISDOM

You can't learn this in school. This is where music is learned at the foot of the elders.

- Jazz musician Wendell Brunious

Chills. In just a few words, New Orleans jazz legend Wendell Brunious explains the power of New Orleans’ music heritage. Brunious says other musicians may “have technical ability and can hit a million notes, but, boy, they don’t have the feeling we have.”

🎺 READ MORE: Two must-visit places in New Orleans for music lovers

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