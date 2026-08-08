Inspire Atlanta Sweet Tea: A little nibble Plus: Helene heroes, illustrated Welcome to Sweet Tea by the AJC, which highlights positive, fascinating, diverse stories from around the South.

By AJ Willingham 10 hours ago Share

Picture this: It’s a perfect weekend afternoon. There’s nothing to do. Your morning of chores or physical activity has imbued you with a sense of achievement and a faint, pleasurable languor. Anyone who depends on you is otherwise engaged; they’re safe and sated. Your phone is on silent. In fact, you don’t even have a phone. Who needs them? This is your time and no one else’s. Whether you’re on a porch or near an open window, the sounds of nature waft over you like a gentle breeze. You’re in your most comfortable chair, a small table by your side. It has a cup, and a plate.

What’s on the cup, and what’s on the plate? I’ve brought you into this reverie for one reason and one reason only: To complain about red velvet cake. RED VELVET CAKE: A LAYPERSON’S TREATISE Sure, you can get fancy with it. (Chris Hunt/AJC) Red velvet cake is one of those desserts that’s so quintessentially Southern. Unnecessarily decadent and of nebulous origin; a multiple-napkin affair with a name bordering on downright sensual. (Fun fact: There’s even a Kpop group named “Red Velvet.”)

Here’s the thing, though. So many places get red velvet wrong. It’s giving me trust issues. What makes a good red velvet cake, according to me and history: Buttermilk and white vinegar: This is what gives a good velvet cake its, well, velvet-ness. Not to shame the grocery store red velvet offerings, but this is a common way they go wrong. Don’t even get me started with boxed red velvet cake mixes. Heaven forfend.

This is what gives a good velvet cake its, well, velvet-ness. Not to shame the grocery store red velvet offerings, but this is a common way they go wrong. Don’t even get me started with boxed red velvet cake mixes. Heaven forfend. Good cocoa powder: That’s the red part. Or, well, most of it. It also adds to the richness of flavor.

That’s the red part. Or, well, most of it. It also adds to the richness of flavor. Hue: If you want to separate a decent red velvet experience from an incandescent, guided-meditation-worthy one, beet juice is key. Yes, that’s how bakers of yore got an even redder, velvetier color and it adds that certain something, that subtlety under the sweetness.

If you want to separate a decent red velvet experience from an incandescent, guided-meditation-worthy one, beet juice is key. Yes, that’s how bakers of yore got an even redder, velvetier color and it adds that certain something, that subtlety under the sweetness. Actual cream cheese icing, you cowards: In my experience, good cream cheese icing isn’t entirely opaque. It has a quivering, golden sheen to it, as if it’s stuffed with so many lipids it may go running down the side of the cake at any moment. Do not be fooled by icing that maybe has a little bit of cream cheese in it. Oh, are there some finely crumbled pecans or walnuts on top, too? Don’t mind if I do.

In my experience, good cream cheese icing isn’t entirely opaque. It has a quivering, golden sheen to it, as if it’s stuffed with so many lipids it may go running down the side of the cake at any moment. Do not be fooled by icing that maybe has a little bit of cream cheese in it. Oh, are there some finely crumbled pecans or walnuts on top, too? Don’t mind if I do. And, of course, more butter than you can shake a stick at. It’s the South, after all. If you dab that baby with a paper napkin, it better leave a print.

In my experience, the best red velvet cakes come in two forms: Individual slices wrapped in cellophane sitting on the counter of a diner with spotty air conditioning, or under one of those plastic cake domes at someone’s grandmother’s house who you will never see again. Thank you for joining me on this adventure. If you have a favorite red velvet cake in Georgia (or in the South, I’m willing to travel), let me know. Now, onto some refreshments. A HURRICANE HELENE COMIC BOOK? IT MAKES SENSE "Islands in the Sky: A People's History of Hurricane Helene" An Atlanta native with a front-row seat to Civil Rights history has framed the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in an unexpectedly inspiring way: through the eyes of the heroes who have helped rebuild after 2024’s devastating storm.

The best part? The heroes are real. “Islands in the Sky: A People’s History of Hurricane Helene” is an anthology of nonfiction stories by survivors of the storm told in comic book form.

It’s produced by Andrew Aydin, an award-winning writer and illustrator who was once an aide for another real-life hero, Rep. John Lewis.

Aydin is a Helene survivor himself. His home was surrounded by water during the storm, and he and his family were trapped inside for days.

When he looked back on his experience and searched for real voices to share their own accounts, he realized that Appalachia’s long, rich history of storytelling lent itself perfectly to the task.

That led him to cofound Appalachia Comics Project, a nonprofit dedicated to sharing stories for, by and about Appalachia. “Islands in the Sky” is one of the results of that project. 💪🏽 Aydin’s thoughts on why the project was so important to him, and what he learned from the people he featured, are almost as good as the stories themselves. SIPS FROM AROUND THE SOUTH 🎃 Huntsville, AL: Neighbors of an 11-year-old boy with autism gave him a summer birthday to remember. He loves Halloween and trick-or-treating, and they were more than happy to do a little out-of-season celebrating. Beyond candy, his neighbors prepared special treats and even bigger gifts, like LEGO sets. More from Leah Farrow on Instagram 🌬️ Hampton Roads, VA: The largest offshore wind farm in the U.S. is nearing completion off the coast of Virginia. The state’s leaders say it’s a chance to meet the country’s increasing power demands in a safe and sustainable way. More from the Virginia Department of Energy