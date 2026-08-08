Sweet Tea: A little nibble

Picture this: It’s a perfect weekend afternoon. There’s nothing to do. Your morning of chores or physical activity has imbued you with a sense of achievement and a faint, pleasurable languor. Anyone who depends on you is otherwise engaged; they’re safe and sated. Your phone is on silent. In fact, you don’t even have a phone. Who needs them? This is your time and no one else’s.
Whether you’re on a porch or near an open window, the sounds of nature waft over you like a gentle breeze. You’re in your most comfortable chair, a small table by your side. It has a cup, and a plate.
What’s on the cup, and what’s on the plate?
I’ve brought you into this reverie for one reason and one reason only: To complain about red velvet cake.
RED VELVET CAKE: A LAYPERSON’S TREATISE
Sure, you can get fancy with it. (Chris Hunt/AJC)
Red velvet cake is one of those desserts that’s so quintessentially Southern. Unnecessarily decadent and of nebulous origin; a multiple-napkin affair with a name bordering on downright sensual. (Fun fact: There’s even a Kpop group named “Red Velvet.”)
Here’s the thing, though. So many places get red velvet wrong. It’s giving me trust issues.
What makes a good red velvet cake, according to me and history:
Buttermilk and white vinegar: This is what gives a good velvet cake its, well, velvet-ness. Not to shame the grocery store red velvet offerings, but this is a common way they go wrong. Don’t even get me started with boxed red velvet cake mixes. Heaven forfend.
Good cocoa powder: That’s the red part. Or, well, most of it. It also adds to the richness of flavor.
Hue: If you want to separate a decent red velvet experience from an incandescent, guided-meditation-worthy one, beet juice is key. Yes, that’s how bakers of yore got an even redder, velvetier color and it adds that certain something, that subtlety under the sweetness.
Actual cream cheese icing, you cowards: In my experience, good cream cheese icing isn’t entirely opaque. It has a quivering, golden sheen to it, as if it’s stuffed with so many lipids it may go running down the side of the cake at any moment. Do not be fooled by icing that maybe has a little bit of cream cheese in it. Oh, are there some finely crumbled pecans or walnuts on top, too? Don’t mind if I do.
And, of course, more butter than you can shake a stick at. It’s the South, after all. If you dab that baby with a paper napkin, it better leave a print.
In my experience, the best red velvet cakes come in two forms: Individual slices wrapped in cellophane sitting on the counter of a diner with spotty air conditioning, or under one of those plastic cake domes at someone’s grandmother’s house who you will never see again.
Thank you for joining me on this adventure. If you have a favorite red velvet cake in Georgia (or in the South, I’m willing to travel), let me know.
Now, onto some refreshments.
A HURRICANE HELENE COMIC BOOK? IT MAKES SENSE
"Islands in the Sky: A People's History of Hurricane Helene"
An Atlanta native with a front-row seat to Civil Rights history has framed the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in an unexpectedly inspiring way: through the eyes of the heroes who have helped rebuild after 2024’s devastating storm.
The best part? The heroes are real.
“Islands in the Sky: A People’s History of Hurricane Helene” is an anthology of nonfiction stories by survivors of the storm told in comic book form.
It’s produced by Andrew Aydin, an award-winning writer and illustrator who was once an aide for another real-life hero, Rep. John Lewis.
Aydin is a Helene survivor himself. His home was surrounded by water during the storm, and he and his family were trapped inside for days.
When he looked back on his experience and searched for real voices to share their own accounts, he realized that Appalachia’s long, rich history of storytelling lent itself perfectly to the task.
That led him to cofound Appalachia Comics Project, a nonprofit dedicated to sharing stories for, by and about Appalachia. “Islands in the Sky” is one of the results of that project.
🎃 Huntsville, AL: Neighbors of an 11-year-old boy with autism gave him a summer birthday to remember. He loves Halloween and trick-or-treating, and they were more than happy to do a little out-of-season celebrating. Beyond candy, his neighbors prepared special treats and even bigger gifts, like LEGO sets. More from Leah Farrow on Instagram
🌬️ Hampton Roads, VA: The largest offshore wind farm in the U.S. is nearing completion off the coast of Virginia. The state’s leaders say it’s a chance to meet the country’s increasing power demands in a safe and sustainable way. More from the Virginia Department of Energy
🛥️ Pitt County, NC: Eddie Smith has owned Grady-White Boats for decades, and turned it into a thriving business. Instead of selling the company, the 68-year-old placed it in the hands of a trust that will support charitable causes in North Carolina, like conservation and healthcare. His story is really something. More from WITN
🎵 Nashville, TN: Country superstar Brad Paisley is speaking forcefully against a proposed data center that would be built right next to the Nashville Zoo. “This Zoo is one of the sources of joy in this city. It’s one of the top zoos in the world. It is family memories,” he said. He encouraged his fans to sign a petition against it. He’s one of several country music stars, including legends Willie Nelson and Tanya Tucker, to defend their communities against the rapidly-expanding constructions. More from WSMV
TELL US SOMETHING GOOD
Is there a cool event we need to know about? Something great happening in your town? Let us know. This is your space, too. SweetTea@ajc.com.
Is there a cool event we need to know about? Something great happening in your town? Let us know. This is your space, too. SweetTea@ajc.com.
SOUTHERN WISDOM
Don't waste a moment unhappy
Invaluable moments, gone with the leakage of time
As we leave on our own separate journeys
Moving west with the sun to a place buried deep within our minds
And remember the good times
They're smaller in number, and easier to recall
Don't spend too much time on the bad times
Their staggering number will be heavy as lead on your mind
- Willie Nelson, "These are Difficult Times/Remember the Good times"
Lots of great musicians did weird stuff in the ‘60s and ‘70s. Willie’s 1971 album “Yesterday’s Wine” may not be your exact cup of tea, but the stunning poetry of it transcends time — difficult times and good times alike.