Bookshelf New comic book from Atlanta native tells Hurricane Helene survivors’ stories Appalachia Comics Project is the latest endeavor of Andrew Aydin, former aide for Rep. John Lewis. "Islands in the Sky: A People's History of Hurricane Helene"

By Suzanne Van Atten 12 minutes ago Share

As the second anniversary of Hurricane Helene approaches, Atlanta native Andrew Aydin recalls the day in late September when the devastating storm struck his community in Western North Carolina. The storm made landfall in Florida on Sept. 26, 2024, as a Category 4 hurricane, dumping 30 inches of rain on the Appalachian Mountains the following day, raising the Swannanoa River to 27 feet and triggering 58 catastrophic landslides. More than 100 people died from the storm in North Carolina, where $53 billion in damages was wrought. “My home was right in the heart of some of the worst of it. One of my immediate neighbors died during the storm,” said Aydin, former aide to Rep. John Lewis and National Book Award winner for “March,” a 2013 graphic memoir he cowrote with the Congressman. “My home was surrounded on three sides by water. We were trapped for several days, not even being able to get down the road.”

Andrew Aydin at 2023 Dragon Con. Aydin shares his experience in “Islands in the Sky: A People’s History of Hurricane Helene” (Good Trouble Productions, $24.99), an anthology of nonfiction stories by survivors of the storm told in comic book form. The book is a publication of the Appalachia Comics Project, a nonprofit Aydin cofounded to share stories for, by and about Appalachia. Its founding was prompted in part by the proliferation of false information he saw circulating online following Helene. “After the storm, when we first got back online, I started seeing social media content that was filled with misinformation that almost seemed to be deliberately distorting reality of what happened. It made me think about storytelling in a broad way,” said Aydin.

He was also inspired by an academic thesis called “Hillbilly Talkback” by Elon Justice. It pointed out that many stories about Appalachia are often told by outsiders, and it advocated for professional storytellers to partner with first-time storytellers to help generate more stories about Appalachia told by those who dwell there.

So, Aydin got an article in the Smoky Mountain News calling for first-person stories from readers who survived the storm. Within 24 hours, he received dozens of submissions. Eleven were selected, and their writers were paired with professional cowriters and illustrators who created graphic stories that reflect a variety of experiences rendered in a diversity of visual styles. A page from Andrew Aydin's story in "Islands in the Sky." (Courtesy of Good Trouble Productions) There’s a story about a couple’s dramatic rescue from a house almost completely underwater, one about the rescue of a pair of pigs, and one about a couple refusing to let Mother Nature thwart their wedding plans. Aydin, who moved to Western North Carolina after Lewis’ death in 2020 to take over a small farm he inherited from his mother, wrote the book’s titular story. Illustrated by Valentine De Landro, it captures Aydin, alone at home with his dog, riding out the storm and then slowly comprehending the breadth of the devastation. “I wanted to show that moment when you realize you’re on your own,” he said. “When you dial through the radio and you get nothing, and then the only voice you hear is a small radio broadcast from a church perched on the top of a mountain helping people try to find their loved ones who are missing. That was the moment I realized this was something so different from what I believed it was going to be going into it.”