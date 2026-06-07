Inspire Atlanta

Sweet Tea: To the rescue

Plus: World Cup kindness, newborn lemur.
By
2 hours ago

We have World Cup fever here in Atlanta, where in just over a week we’ll host our very first World Cup match. I was surprised to find we’re the only Southern city repping the U.S.! I know that has a lot to do with infrastructure and having a honkin’ huge stadium, but we’ll make sure to do the South proud.

THIS IS WHAT IT’S ABOUT

Kids play on the Soccer in the Streets field at the East Lake MARTA station in Atlanta. (Olivia Bowdoin/AJC 2023)
Kids play on the Soccer in the Streets field at the East Lake MARTA station in Atlanta. (Olivia Bowdoin/AJC 2023)

Ugh, I get chills thinking about this. As a journalist, you spend a lot of your time wondering if what you’re doing actually makes a difference or, heaven forbid, if it’s causing harm.

Then something like this happens, and you feel renewed.

What I love about Thompson’s story (well, and Ken’s, of course) is that the executive said he was following the advice of his business magnate father, who told him to always help people if he was in a position to do so.

“I try to honor him with that every day,” Thompson said.

⚽ READ MORE: The coincidence that made Thompson believe it was all fated

TURTLE AWAY!

Be free! (Courtesy of Jekyll Island Authority)
Be free! (Courtesy of Jekyll Island Authority)

First of all, Earl Grey is a very good name for a turtle.

Earl Grey is a 17-pound sea turtle whose rescue and recovery at the Georgia Sea Turtle Center made them a social media star, with more than 30 million views on Facebook and Instagram.

“Sea turtles all have distinct personalities and react to changes in their environment differently,” said Jaynie Gaskin, the center’s director. “That charge into the ocean is their way of telling us, ‘We’ve got it from here.’”

🐢 READ MORE: Earl Grey is sporting new hardware in their return to the water

SIPS FROM AROUND THE SOUTH

⛰️ Canton, GA: A Georgia woman voluntarily donated her kidney. Then, because that wasn’t rad enough, she climbed Mount Kilimanjaro with 14 other kidney donor athletes. She said you can live an extraordinary life after donating an organ. Though, such a gift makes for an extraordinary life in itself. More from GPB

🍼 Chattanooga, TN: The Tennessee Aquarium welcomed its first newborn lemur! Lemur pregnancies can be subtle, and mom Kintana didn’t exhibit many outward signs of her condition until — surprise! Baby lemur. It’s so cute I want to sob. More from the Tennessee Aquarium

🩵 Denmark, SC: A truck-driving Army veteran preacher helped thwart an alleged kidnapping attempt when a handcuffed woman ran toward his rig for assistance. That is a potent series of words. More from the AJC

🥘 Louisville, KY: Noah’s Kitchen, a nonprofit restaurant, donated $115,000 to charities focused on human trafficking, foster care, adoption and addiction recovery. Even more impressive: It’s been open for less than a year. More from WDRB

TELL US SOMETHING GOOD

Is there a cool event we need to know about? Something great happening in your town? Let us know. This is your space, too. SweetTea@ajc.com.

SOUTHERN WISDOM

Music shouldn't have strict rules; it should just be authentic. ... Our goal is just to laugh and have a good time. That sort of invisible bond is what makes playing music magical for us.

- Jason Waller, head of the Georgia Mountain Stringband

The Stringband, a traditional “pickup bluegrass band,” has garnered national recognition and is a mainstay at Amplify Decatur Music Festival.

Thank you for reading to the very bottom of Sweet Tea! Join us next week by subscribing to the newsletter.🍑

About the Author

AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.

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