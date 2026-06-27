Inspire Atlanta

Sweet Tea: The libation situation

Plus: Pride Month, actual sweet tea.
By
53 minutes ago

Not to brag, but I invented a cocktail for this week’s edition. Hope you’re thirsty. (Has anyone ever actually quenched their thirst with an alcoholic beverage? We’ll keep some water on hand.)

WHAT’S ATLANTA’S SIGNATURE DRINK?

You can’t go wrong with peaches, but we have some other ideas. (Courtesy of Pearson Farm)
You can’t go wrong with peaches, but we have some other ideas. (Courtesy of Pearson Farm)

With the World Cup putting Atlanta on the global stage, the creative juices fueling our collective identity are going wild.

If Atlanta were a cocktail, what would it be? What flavor would embody our spirit so perfectly it would reach the iconic heights of, say, the mint julep or the azalea cocktail?

Peaches, the obvious choice

Peach on the Pitch, a new creation from Atlanta’s Fawn Wine & Amaro Bar and Murrell’s Row Spirits, combines a peach syrup made with fruit from Pearson Farm in Fort Valley with locally made gin.

Meanwhile, Atlanta’s FIFA World Cup events have their own peachy signature. The Crown Peach cocktail features peach whiskey, passion fruit, lime and ginger beer.

🍑 READ MORE: How Peach on the Pitch came to be

Other humble flavor and spirit suggestions:

Wait, I have an idea! It’s brewing. It’s being born …

✨ Pecan Divinity ✨

Take a classic Southern treat with Georgia roots and Georgia-grown pecans and mix it with some Atlanta flair. It would be like a Brandy Alexander: Cognac, pecan liqueur and cream. Maybe with a pinch of lemon zest muddled with sugar as garnish to brighten it up. Eureka, y’all.

REFLECTIONS FROM A DANCE PIONEER

The ATL Hawks Dancers and Calvin Brown at work. (Courtesy of Atlanta Hawks)
The ATL Hawks Dancers and Calvin Brown at work. (Courtesy of Atlanta Hawks)

It’s Pride Month and in my version of Southern hospitality, y’all most definitely means all. LGBTQ+ Southerners are a font of bravery, spirit and resilience — and we’re grateful to hear their stories.

For five years, Atlanta Hawks dancer Calvin Brown saw the highest highs and lowest lows of being a gay man in a female-dominated role.

Now, Brown is moving on to pursue other dancing opportunities. Behind him, he leaves an easier road for other LGBTQ+ dancers to follow.

🕺🏾READ MORE: How Brown made the squad and what he’s learned

SIPS FROM AROUND THE SOUTH

⛑️ Columbia, SC: The city of Columbia launched a first-of-its-kind Naloxone vending program. Naloxone, or Narcan, is used to stop opioid overdoses. The vending program features real-time advice and step-by-step directions for administering the drug. The tamper-proof stations were installed with the help of local emergency service providers. More from the Columbia Star

⛳ Cherokee, NC: A Flag Day golf tournament organized by the Appalachian Warrior Tribe, a veterans organization, turned into a fundraiser for an 84-year-old Navy vet whose home was severely damaged by a falling tree. The tournament also benefited local veterans with disabilities. More from the Smoky Mountain Times

🎙️ Chattanooga, TN: In honor of America’s 250th anniversary, the city is celebrating its music legacy. Two key benchmarks: The 1941 hit “Chattanooga Choo Choo,” and the rise of Chattanooga-born hip-hop star Isaiah Rashad. (I appreciate his extremely valid observation that incorporating his hometown in his work is harder than it seems because “Chattanooga” is a weird word to rap.) More from the Chattanooga Times Free Press

🏍️ Florala, AL: Darren Lakatos, owner of Metal Kandy Customs, was honored with Builder of the Year at the 2026 Orange County Chopper Invitational Bike Show. The longtime motorcycle dealership owner started building bikes full time in 2020. The bike that led to his big win is called the “Dirty Pour,” named after a custom paint technique. More from The Andalusia Star News

💪🏿 Metairie, LA: A 23-year-old man named Daniel Cressy has been effectively cured of sickle cell disease after a historic two-year gene therapy program. Sickle cell disease primarily affects people of African descent, and Louisiana has the most sickle cell cases per capita in the U.S. With a new lease on life, Cressy intends to follow his dream of becoming a pilot. More from Manning Family Children’s

TELL US SOMETHING GOOD

Is there a cool event we need to know about? Something great happening in your town? Let us know. This is your space, too. SweetTea@ajc.com.

SOUTHERN WISDOM

I'm not saying sweet tea should replace Congress entirely. We still need someone in Washington to argue about things. But if you've ever attended a Southern gathering, you know that a gallon of sweet tea has settled more disputes than an entire fleet of politicians.

- Journalist Clayton Hayes

Longtime State Gazette fixture Clayton Hayes does it again, with a pitch-perfect ode to our favorite beverage.

Thank you for reading to the very bottom of Sweet Tea! Join us next week by subscribing to the newsletter.🍑