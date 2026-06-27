Sweet Tea: The libation situation

Sweet tea: We are called Sweet Tea, after all. Tea and alcohol can be a divisive combo for some, but of course it always stands on its own.
Pecans: Georgia is the top pecan-producing state in the country, and a good pecan liqueur can be life-changing.
Cognac: This French brandy is an icon of Black culture, and where would Atlanta be without Black culture?
Wait, I have an idea! It’s brewing. It’s being born …
✨ Pecan Divinity ✨
Take a classic Southern treat with Georgia roots and Georgia-grown pecans and mix it with some Atlanta flair. It would be like a Brandy Alexander: Cognac, pecan liqueur and cream. Maybe with a pinch of lemon zest muddled with sugar as garnish to brighten it up. Eureka, y’all.
REFLECTIONS FROM A DANCE PIONEER
The ATL Hawks Dancers and Calvin Brown at work. (Courtesy of Atlanta Hawks)
It’s Pride Month and in my version of Southern hospitality, y’all most definitely means all. LGBTQ+ Southerners are a font of bravery, spirit and resilience — and we’re grateful to hear their stories.
For five years, Atlanta Hawks dancer Calvin Brown saw the highest highs and lowest lows of being a gay man in a female-dominated role.
When he joined the ATL Dancers, there hadn’t been a man on the Hawks dance team in 18 years, let alone a gay man. Some fans would even ask him to be excluded from photos, or say they didn’t want their children around him.
“This is how the world is,” he told the AJC. “But at the same time I was like, wow, this low-key hurts my feelings.”
Over time, the good began to shine through. Fans sought him out to say how much they appreciated him. In one memorable interaction, a father told Brown how happy he had made his child, and Brown ended up signing the child’s jersey.
“That was like the biggest core memory that I will always have,” he said.
Support from his fellow dancers went a long way, too.
Now, Brown is moving on to pursue other dancing opportunities. Behind him, he leaves an easier road for other LGBTQ+ dancers to follow.
⛑️ Columbia, SC: The city of Columbia launched a first-of-its-kind Naloxone vending program. Naloxone, or Narcan, is used to stop opioid overdoses. The vending program features real-time advice and step-by-step directions for administering the drug. The tamper-proof stations were installed with the help of local emergency service providers. More from the Columbia Star
⛳ Cherokee, NC: A Flag Day golf tournament organized by the Appalachian Warrior Tribe, a veterans organization, turned into a fundraiser for an 84-year-old Navy vet whose home was severely damaged by a falling tree. The tournament also benefited local veterans with disabilities. More from the Smoky Mountain Times
🎙️ Chattanooga, TN: In honor of America’s 250th anniversary, the city is celebrating its music legacy. Two key benchmarks: The 1941 hit “Chattanooga Choo Choo,” and the rise of Chattanooga-born hip-hop star Isaiah Rashad. (I appreciate his extremely valid observation that incorporating his hometown in his work is harder than it seems because “Chattanooga” is a weird word to rap.) More from the Chattanooga Times Free Press
🏍️ Florala, AL: Darren Lakatos, owner of Metal Kandy Customs, was honored with Builder of the Year at the 2026 Orange County Chopper Invitational Bike Show. The longtime motorcycle dealership owner started building bikes full time in 2020. The bike that led to his big win is called the “Dirty Pour,” named after a custom paint technique. More from The Andalusia Star News
💪🏿 Metairie, LA: A 23-year-old man named Daniel Cressy has been effectively cured of sickle cell disease after a historic two-year gene therapy program. Sickle cell disease primarily affects people of African descent, and Louisiana has the most sickle cell cases per capita in the U.S. With a new lease on life, Cressy intends to follow his dream of becoming a pilot. More from Manning Family Children’s
TELL US SOMETHING GOOD
Is there a cool event we need to know about? Something great happening in your town? Let us know. This is your space, too. SweetTea@ajc.com.
Is there a cool event we need to know about? Something great happening in your town? Let us know. This is your space, too. SweetTea@ajc.com.
SOUTHERN WISDOM
I'm not saying sweet tea should replace Congress entirely. We still need someone in Washington to argue about things. But if you've ever attended a Southern gathering, you know that a gallon of sweet tea has settled more disputes than an entire fleet of politicians.