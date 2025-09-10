Author event Sept. 11

Joshua Sharpe, “The Man No One Believed”
A Cappella Books and the Auburn Avenue Research Library present author and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Joshua Sharpe discussing his book “The Man No One Believed: The Untold Story of the Georgia Church Murders” in conversation with the AJC’s Ernie Suggs.
6:30 p.m. Sept. 11. Free. Auburn Avenue Research Library, 101 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta, 404-613-4001. fulcolibrary.org/aarl/, https://www.acappellabooks.com/
