Breaking: Man pleads guilty in 2020 death of Secoriea Turner
Author event Sept. 11

Joshua Sharpe, “The Man No One Believed”

A Cappella Books and the Auburn Avenue Research Library present author and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Joshua Sharpe discussing his book “The Man No One Believed: The Untold Story of the Georgia Church Murders” in conversation with the AJC’s Ernie Suggs.

6:30 p.m. Sept. 11. Free. Auburn Avenue Research Library, 101 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta, 404-613-4001. fulcolibrary.org/aarl/, https://www.acappellabooks.com/

Protesters stage a rally near the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. The people were protesting against the detention of South Korean workers after an immigration raid in Georgia, and many of the signs read "A tariff bomb and workers confinement." (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

Credit: AP

For Koreans in Georgia, Hyundai ICE raid marks a ‘betrayal’

Korean community advocate: `The trust that once linked Georgia and Korea … has been broken.’

Georgia lawyers turn to Hollywood actor to sharpen trial skills

Georgia lawyers are turning to a former Hollywood character actor to improve their trial skills in a quirky, new workshop.

Saturday’s Georgia-Tennessee game could be the last as an annual rivalry

Georgia and Tennessee became an annual matchup when the league expanded in 1992. The constant back and forth elevated it into a rivalry.