New Orleans-inspired cocktails to enjoy in metro Atlanta

Marlow’s Tavern (marlowstavern.com), which has locations throughout metro Atlanta, has a riff with a special twist. Old Forester Rye, absinthe and Peychaud’s bitters are stirred together then smoked before serving. Smoking is not only a special effect, but it also brings all the aromas to the nose. You get hints of green herbal notes and anise before the sweet and spicy rye.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

It may have originated in Paris during World War I, but the French 75 was perfected in New Orleans and is the namesake of Arnaud’s French 75 Bar. There is worldwide debate on whether it should be made with cognac or gin, and Arnaud’s stands firmly in the cognac camp. Locally, Kimball House’s Michelin Guide Exceptional Cocktails Award Winner Miles Macquarrie serves up a masterful version. Bottled and poured tableside, the mixture of cognac, clarified lemon juice, muscadet and a scant amount of sugar is carbonated three times. Triple carbonation makes it increasingly “bubblier” and as elegant as a glass of Champagne. (Kimball House. 303 E. Howard Ave., Decatur. 404-378-3502, kimball-house.com)

Following the repeal of Prohibition, the Vieux Carre was created by Walter Bergeron in the 1930s at Hotel Monteleone, where the concoction is still sipped today at the famous revolving Carousel Bar built in 1949. French for “old square,” the Vieux Carre is a tribute to the diversity of the French Quarter, as it stirs together American rye, French cognac and Benedictine (an herbal liqueur made from 27 herbs and spices), sweet vermouth and bitters.

Credit: Hand Credit: Hand

At Westside’s Marcel, cognac is switched for Armagnac, lending weighty depth and more aromatics to rye, Carpano Antica Formula vermouth and bitters. Benedictine rounds out the drink. Marcel’s Vieux Carre is boozy but smooth, with a blast of botanicals that tastes like New Orleans in a glass. (Marcel. 1170 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-665-4555, marcelatl.com)

Anansi Cocktail Lounge in Avondale Estates also crafts a beautiful Vieux Carre with George Dickel Rye, cognac, sweet vermouth and pimento bitters. Order it up or on the rocks to sip in the cozy parlor. (Anansi. 2700 E. College Ave., Avondale Estates. 404-997-8713, anansiatl.com)

Credit: Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Invented at the legendary Pat O’Brien’s in the French Quarter, the hurricane came about during World War II when whiskey was scarce but rum was plentiful. It’s a strong mix of light and dark rums, passion fruit and orange and lime juices traditionally served in a tall, curvy glass garnished with fruit. Atlanta’s best version can be found at an East Lake barbecue joint. Gene’s has a rotating menu of frozen cocktails (including one nonalcoholic), and the hurricane is a menu standard. In seconds, you can experience Hamilton Beachbum Berry’s Zombie Blend rum, pineapple juice, passion fruit juice and cherry liqueur whizzed into a smooth and brain-freeze-cold slushy with a pineapple wedge garnish. It’s tropical and boozy with layered flavor that makes you hear jazz. (Gene’s. 2371 Hosea L. Williams Drive SE, Atlanta. 470-763-4021, genesgenesgenes.com)

Invented more than 100 years ago at Tujague‘s Restaurant in the heart of the French Quarter, the grasshopper has been served ever since. The fluorescent concoction is always on the menu at Kirkwood’s Dead End Drinks. Green crème de menthe, Giffard Crème de Cacao and cream are like liquid desserts, and the mint cools off the heat of an order of hot wings. (Dead End Drinks. 130 Arizona Ave., Atlanta. 678-974-8380, rationanddram.com)