Gruyere is a low-moisture cow’s milk cheese from Eastern France and Western Switzerland. It has a sweet, nutty flavor and incredible meltability. It’s calorie-dense, but full of flavor and a little bit goes a long way. Broiled until golden brown, it’s the perfect crown for a simple, but rich bowl of satisfying soup.

Healthy French Onion Soup

French onion soup is most often made with beef stock. Chicken stock is often lower in calories and fat compared to beef stock. Simmering the onion skins in the chicken stock while the onions slowly cook results in zero waste, boosts the flavor of the chicken stock and gives the final dish the rich, dark, characteristic flavor of traditional beef stock-based French onion soup.

6 sweet onions, such as Vidalia

6 cups low-sodium chicken stock

½ teaspoon coarse kosher salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon whole wheat all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

6 ounces freshly grated Gruyere

Peel and slice the onions, reserving the outside papery skins. Place the onion skins in a pot. Add the chicken stock and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to a low simmer.

Meanwhile, coat the inside of a second pot, preferably a large, heavy-bottomed pot or Dutch oven, with nonstick spray. (A sturdy pot decreases the likelihood of the onions burning.) Add the sliced onions and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring as needed to keep the onions from sticking, until the onions are melting and soft, golden brown, and beginning to caramelize, 30 to 45 minutes. Sprinkle the flour over the onions and stir to combine and coat.

Strain the stock, discarding the solids. Add strained stock to the onions and stir to combine with a wooden spoon. Use the spoon to loosen any browned bits on the bottom or the sides of the pot. Add the thyme and vinegar; bring to a boil over high heat. Decrease the heat to simmer and cook, until the flavors have married, about 20 minutes. Taste and adjust for seasoning with salt and pepper.

Ready your kitchen torch or preheat the broiler. To serve, ladle hot soup into 6 ovenproof bowls. Arrange the bowls on a baking sheet. Top each bowl with 1 ounce of grated cheese so that it covers the soup. Torch or broil until the cheese is melted and crusty brown around the edges. Serve immediately.

Serves 6.

Per serving: 267 calories (percent of calories from fat, 35), 16 grams protein, 29 grams carbohydrates, 17 grams total sugars, 3 grams fiber, 11 grams total fat (6 grams saturated), 31 milligrams cholesterol, 394 milligrams sodium.

