At Last Dance, a star is born in Avondale Estates

Yet, therein lies the charm of Last Dance: It’s probably not everyone’s cup of tea, and it’s not meant to be.
The restaurant brings to mind a pollinator garden — vibrant, uncontrolled and a little wild, but also thoughtful, provident and deeply connected to the world around it. Where some people might see a disorganized plot of weeds and wildflowers, those who understand Last Dance will find something vivacious, teeming with life and rooted in healthy, fertile soil.
The restaurant brings to mind a pollinator garden — vibrant, uncontrolled and a little wild, but also thoughtful, provident and deeply connected to the world around it. Where some people might see a disorganized plot of weeds and wildflowers, those who understand Last Dance will find something vivacious, teeming with life and rooted in healthy, fertile soil.
Service: very good, occasionally showing some inexperience
Noise level: moderate to loud
Recommended dishes: bread service, oil-cured eggplant, aji verde potatoes, liver eclair, hot and numbing okra, ham and figs, smash salad, whole fish, half chicken, fancy dog, ice cream sandwich (flavors change regularly)
Vegetarian dishes: bread service, oil-cured eggplant, aji verde potatoes, hot and numbing okra, smash salad, hibiscus guisado sandwich
Alcohol: full bar with craft cocktails and a thoughtful wine list
Price range: $25-$75 per person, excluding drinks
Hours: 5-10 p.m. Monday, 5-10 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday
Accessibility: fully ADA accessible
Parking: free street parking and lot parking nearby
Nearest MARTA station: about 1 mile from both Avondale and Kensington stations
Reservations: recommended, available on Resy
Outdoor dining: yes, sidewalk patio tables
Address, phone: 124 N. Avondale Road, Avondale Estates. 404-975-3537
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s dining critics conduct reviews anonymously. Reservations are not made in their name, nor do they provide restaurants with advance notice about their visits. Our critics always make multiple visits, sample the full range of the menu and pay for all of their meals. AJC dining critics wait at least one month after a new restaurant has opened before visiting.
Service: very good, occasionally showing some inexperience
Noise level: moderate to loud
Recommended dishes: bread service, oil-cured eggplant, aji verde potatoes, liver eclair, hot and numbing okra, ham and figs, smash salad, whole fish, half chicken, fancy dog, ice cream sandwich (flavors change regularly)
Vegetarian dishes: bread service, oil-cured eggplant, aji verde potatoes, hot and numbing okra, smash salad, hibiscus guisado sandwich
Alcohol: full bar with craft cocktails and a thoughtful wine list
Price range: $25-$75 per person, excluding drinks
Hours: 5-10 p.m. Monday, 5-10 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday
Accessibility: fully ADA accessible
Parking: free street parking and lot parking nearby
Nearest MARTA station: about 1 mile from both Avondale and Kensington stations
Reservations: recommended, available on Resy
Outdoor dining: yes, sidewalk patio tables
Address, phone: 124 N. Avondale Road, Avondale Estates. 404-975-3537
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s dining critics conduct reviews anonymously. Reservations are not made in their name, nor do they provide restaurants with advance notice about their visits. Our critics always make multiple visits, sample the full range of the menu and pay for all of their meals. AJC dining critics wait at least one month after a new restaurant has opened before visiting.