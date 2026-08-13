restaurant review

At Last Dance, a star is born in Avondale Estates

A menu with almost no skips and an atmosphere that inspires creativity make Last Dance an AJC Critic’s Pick.
Dishes at Last Dance in Avondale Estates (from left): smashed salad (bottom) and lamb schnitzel; ham and figs; whole pompano. (Photos courtesy of Kathryn Fitzgerald/Last Dance)
Dishes at Last Dance in Avondale Estates (from left): smashed salad (bottom) and lamb schnitzel; ham and figs; whole pompano. (Photos courtesy of Kathryn Fitzgerald/Last Dance)
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40 minutes ago

Last Dance in Avondale Estates is a restaurant that’s difficult to describe but easy to enjoy; its quirky, eclectic, creative veneer belies the intense flavor and strong technique found on nearly every plate.

The restaurant opened in June with a purposefully vague concept; there’s no association with a specific cuisine, and the slogan on its front door describes Last Dance only as “a blissful entanglement.” If pressed, I might generally categorize the food as “eclectic American with strong global influences,” a description so broad it means basically nothing. I could apply the same line to TGI Fridays.

The half chicken at Last Dance is bathed in gyoza sauce. (Courtesy of Kathryn Fitzgerald/Last Dance)
The half chicken at Last Dance is bathed in gyoza sauce. (Courtesy of Kathryn Fitzgerald/Last Dance)

But Last Dance also delivered one of the most visceral, record-scratch moments I’ve experienced while dining out this year — a dish that stopped me in my tracks when it hit the table.

Behold, the liver eclair: a long, pale pastry draped in a vivid purple blackberry-lemon balm glaze. At first sight, the dish looked incongruously profane, like a steak drenched in chocolate syrup, or a cake topped with sardines.

The liver eclair at Last Dance in Avondale Estates is topped with a blackberry-lemon balm glaze. (Henri Hollis/AJC)
The liver eclair at Last Dance in Avondale Estates is topped with a blackberry-lemon balm glaze. (Henri Hollis/AJC)

But the flavor was heavenly, with the not-too-sweet glaze slowly soaking into the crisp, airy pate a choux pastry, all of it wrapped around a central vein of warm, smooth, unctuous liver pate. A Chinese five-spice blend softly glowed from within the pate, beautifully melding with the glaze. The eclair was both decadent and fleeting, a treat that was only at its best for about five minutes before the delicate pate a choux began to lose its integrity.

One amazing dish can buoy a whole restaurant, and the liver eclair could be Last Dance’s calling card if it can find a wide enough audience. But the place is far from a one-trick pony.

Nearly every dish on the menu is worth trying, a testament to the confidence and collaboration of the four-partner ownership team of industry veterans: Kathryn Fitzgerald, Patrick Daugherty, chef Joshua Fryer and pastry chef Chris Marconi.

Paw paw ice cream sandwiches made with gluten-free buckwheat cookies at Last Dance in Avondale Estates. (Courtesy of Kathryn Fitzgerald/Last Dance)
Paw paw ice cream sandwiches made with gluten-free buckwheat cookies at Last Dance in Avondale Estates. (Courtesy of Kathryn Fitzgerald/Last Dance)

The food draws from their experiences and indiscriminately references cuisines from around the world.

Hot and numbing okra, a mashup of Southern and Sichuan flavors, is spicy, crispy and addictive — one of the hit dishes that Fryer brought to Last Dance from his former wine-focused pop-up, Long Snake, Fitzgerald told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Marconi’s regularly updated ice cream sandwiches, which recently featured paw paw ice cream, have also appeared at other stops in her career, Fitzgerald said. A veteran of the Deer & the Dove, Marconi also makes the tender, vegan-friendly ciabatta, fluffy hot dog bun and other pastries at Last Dance.

Fitzgerald gets credit for the excellent half chicken, a tender, juicy bird bathed in a garlic- and ginger-infused gyoza sauce. She also brought the idea for the liver eclair from her Asheville, North Carolina, restaurant, Regina’s Westside, though she credits Fryer with taking the dish to another level. He seemingly performs magic to develop an ethereal, almost creamy texture in the oil-cured eggplant, another dish lifted by his technique.

The oil-cured eggplant at Last Dance is a textural marvel: dense, soft and almost creamy. (Courtesy of Kathryn Fitzgerald/Last Dance)
The oil-cured eggplant at Last Dance is a textural marvel: dense, soft and almost creamy. (Courtesy of Kathryn Fitzgerald/Last Dance)

Fitzgerald is an artist whose passions extend beyond the kitchen to painting, photography, sculpture and more. Her creativity and sense of style give Last Dance the feel of an artists’ retreat. Every table is topped with white paper and stocked with crayons; look around and you’ll see more diners busily doodling on their tables than looking at their phones. Fitzgerald often posts guests’ artwork to the Last Dance Instagram story; it’s touching to see the restaurant inspire so many acts of everyday artistry.

With so much creativity in the air, the beverage menu at Last Dance is surprisingly grounded in tradition. There’s a martini “plate” featuring a gin martini spritzed with orange Curacao, served with a plateful of traditional martini accoutrements like olives, pistachios, a pearl onion and some wonderful, subtle Sequatchie Cove Creamery Shakerag blue cheese. A martini plate and a liver eclair at Last Dance might be the most blissful entanglement you could find for less than $50.

The cocktail list also includes a rich Sazerac and a refreshing Pegu Club. The serious, passion-fruit-forward hurricane features overproof rum poured over snow-conelike pulverized ice, dropping the cocktail’s temperature so low that condensation freezes on the outside of the glass long after the drink comes to your table.

An almond-peach cake at Last Dance in Avondale Estates. (Courtesy of Kathryn Fitzgerald/Last Dance)
An almond-peach cake at Last Dance in Avondale Estates. (Courtesy of Kathryn Fitzgerald/Last Dance)

The wine list is short but highly curated thanks to Fryer. Like the food menu, the wine list draws inspiration from around the globe without bothering to follow some imaginary central thesis. You’ll find wines from Argentina, Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the U.S. and elsewhere, though they tend to be from low-intervention winemakers and cost between $13 and $17 per glass.

As one might expect at such a creative restaurant, the few minor foibles I experienced at Last Dance related to consistency and attention to detail. The vivid and exciting smash salad can be ordered at a mild, medium or hot spice level; when my wife ordered it mild, it was nearly too spicy for her. Fitzgerald said the mild version is supposed to be served without the tiny slices of datil peppers and acknowledged that our spicy salad was likely a mistake.

While the service was generally very good, I was slightly annoyed with one interaction around a glass of wine. I asked our server about an orange wine on the list; he couldn’t quite describe it and instead offered a taste. When he returned to the table, he regurgitated a description rather than delivering a sample. It was just a blip in an otherwise lovely dinner, but it soured what could have been an above-and-beyond moment.

The dessert menu at Last Dance includes a rotating ice cream sandwich made with seasonal fruit. (Courtesy of Kathryn Fitzgerald/Last Dance)
The dessert menu at Last Dance includes a rotating ice cream sandwich made with seasonal fruit. (Courtesy of Kathryn Fitzgerald/Last Dance)

And even though there are no true duds on the Last Dance menu, I wish their sandwiches could have made more of an impression. Both the braised pork and hibiscus guisado (which is vegan) were served on Marconi’s fabulous housemade ciabatta, but neither grabbed me by the scruff of the neck like some of the other dishes. The chile-braised roselle hibiscus was interesting and made for an impressively hearty vegan entree when layered on top of potatoes. I could understand someone else falling in love with this sandwich but, for me, the texture was a little like eating wet mulch.

The food at Last Dance draws from a variety of different global cuisines, like the half chicken with gyoza sauce (bottom left). (Courtesy of Kathryn Fitzgerald/Last Dance)
The food at Last Dance draws from a variety of different global cuisines, like the half chicken with gyoza sauce (bottom left). (Courtesy of Kathryn Fitzgerald/Last Dance)

Yet, therein lies the charm of Last Dance: It’s probably not everyone’s cup of tea, and it’s not meant to be.

The restaurant brings to mind a pollinator garden — vibrant, uncontrolled and a little wild, but also thoughtful, provident and deeply connected to the world around it. Where some people might see a disorganized plot of weeds and wildflowers, those who understand Last Dance will find something vivacious, teeming with life and rooted in healthy, fertile soil.

Last Dance (AJC Critic’s Pick)

3 out of 5 stars (good)

Food: eclectic American

Service: very good, occasionally showing some inexperience

Noise level: moderate to loud

Recommended dishes: bread service, oil-cured eggplant, aji verde potatoes, liver eclair, hot and numbing okra, ham and figs, smash salad, whole fish, half chicken, fancy dog, ice cream sandwich (flavors change regularly)

Vegetarian dishes: bread service, oil-cured eggplant, aji verde potatoes, hot and numbing okra, smash salad, hibiscus guisado sandwich

Alcohol: full bar with craft cocktails and a thoughtful wine list

Price range: $25-$75 per person, excluding drinks

Hours: 5-10 p.m. Monday, 5-10 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

Accessibility: fully ADA accessible

Parking: free street parking and lot parking nearby

Nearest MARTA station: about 1 mile from both Avondale and Kensington stations

Reservations: recommended, available on Resy

Outdoor dining: yes, sidewalk patio tables

Takeout: call-in only

Address, phone: 124 N. Avondale Road, Avondale Estates. 404-975-3537

Website: lastdanceatl.com

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s dining critics conduct reviews anonymously. Reservations are not made in their name, nor do they provide restaurants with advance notice about their visits. Our critics always make multiple visits, sample the full range of the menu and pay for all of their meals. AJC dining critics wait at least one month after a new restaurant has opened before visiting.