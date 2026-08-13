At Last Dance, a star is born in Avondale Estates

The cocktail list also includes a rich Sazerac and a refreshing Pegu Club. The serious, passion-fruit-forward hurricane features overproof rum poured over snow-conelike pulverized ice, dropping the cocktail’s temperature so low that condensation freezes on the outside of the glass long after the drink comes to your table.

With so much creativity in the air, the beverage menu at Last Dance is surprisingly grounded in tradition. There’s a martini “plate” featuring a gin martini spritzed with orange Curacao, served with a plateful of traditional martini accoutrements like olives, pistachios, a pearl onion and some wonderful, subtle Sequatchie Cove Creamery Shakerag blue cheese. A martini plate and a liver eclair at Last Dance might be the most blissful entanglement you could find for less than $50.

Fitzgerald is an artist whose passions extend beyond the kitchen to painting, photography, sculpture and more. Her creativity and sense of style give Last Dance the feel of an artists’ retreat. Every table is topped with white paper and stocked with crayons; look around and you’ll see more diners busily doodling on their tables than looking at their phones. Fitzgerald often posts guests’ artwork to the Last Dance Instagram story; it’s touching to see the restaurant inspire so many acts of everyday artistry.

The cocktail list also includes a rich Sazerac and a refreshing Pegu Club. The serious, passion-fruit-forward hurricane features overproof rum poured over snow-conelike pulverized ice, dropping the cocktail’s temperature so low that condensation freezes on the outside of the glass long after the drink comes to your table.

With so much creativity in the air, the beverage menu at Last Dance is surprisingly grounded in tradition. There’s a martini “plate” featuring a gin martini spritzed with orange Curacao, served with a plateful of traditional martini accoutrements like olives, pistachios, a pearl onion and some wonderful, subtle Sequatchie Cove Creamery Shakerag blue cheese. A martini plate and a liver eclair at Last Dance might be the most blissful entanglement you could find for less than $50.

Fitzgerald is an artist whose passions extend beyond the kitchen to painting, photography, sculpture and more. Her creativity and sense of style give Last Dance the feel of an artists’ retreat. Every table is topped with white paper and stocked with crayons; look around and you’ll see more diners busily doodling on their tables than looking at their phones. Fitzgerald often posts guests’ artwork to the Last Dance Instagram story; it’s touching to see the restaurant inspire so many acts of everyday artistry.

The wine list is short but highly curated thanks to Fryer. Like the food menu, the wine list draws inspiration from around the globe without bothering to follow some imaginary central thesis. You’ll find wines from Argentina, Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the U.S. and elsewhere, though they tend to be from low-intervention winemakers and cost between $13 and $17 per glass.

As one might expect at such a creative restaurant, the few minor foibles I experienced at Last Dance related to consistency and attention to detail. The vivid and exciting smash salad can be ordered at a mild, medium or hot spice level; when my wife ordered it mild, it was nearly too spicy for her. Fitzgerald said the mild version is supposed to be served without the tiny slices of datil peppers and acknowledged that our spicy salad was likely a mistake.

While the service was generally very good, I was slightly annoyed with one interaction around a glass of wine. I asked our server about an orange wine on the list; he couldn’t quite describe it and instead offered a taste. When he returned to the table, he regurgitated a description rather than delivering a sample. It was just a blip in an otherwise lovely dinner, but it soured what could have been an above-and-beyond moment.

The wine list is short but highly curated thanks to Fryer. Like the food menu, the wine list draws inspiration from around the globe without bothering to follow some imaginary central thesis. You’ll find wines from Argentina, Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the U.S. and elsewhere, though they tend to be from low-intervention winemakers and cost between $13 and $17 per glass.

As one might expect at such a creative restaurant, the few minor foibles I experienced at Last Dance related to consistency and attention to detail. The vivid and exciting smash salad can be ordered at a mild, medium or hot spice level; when my wife ordered it mild, it was nearly too spicy for her. Fitzgerald said the mild version is supposed to be served without the tiny slices of datil peppers and acknowledged that our spicy salad was likely a mistake.