Food & Dining
Food & Dining

For Atlanta pop-up owner, Polish dumplings are more than comfort food

Making pierogi connects Basia Piechoczek of Beksa Lala to her heritage and helps others connect to theirs, too.
Basia Piechoczek grew up making pierogi with her grandmother. She never planned to make them for a living, but her pop-up, Beksa Lala, has gained a loyal following among Atlantans. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC)

Credit: Aaliyah Man

Credit: Aaliyah Man

Basia Piechoczek grew up making pierogi with her grandmother. She never planned to make them for a living, but her pop-up, Beksa Lala, has gained a loyal following among Atlantans. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC)
By Lia Picard – For the AJC
17 minutes ago

Basia Piechoczek fell in love with pierogi in her grandmother’s kitchen. The buttery dumplings — typically filled with savory cheeses, meat, vegetables or sweet fruit — have been a staple of Poland since the 13th century. For Piechoczek, the founder of Polish American pop-up Beksa Lala, pierogi are more than just a comfort food, they’re a gateway to her past and present.

Piechoczek spent her early childhood in New Jersey, where she lived with her Polish immigrant parents, her three older siblings (she was the baby of the family until a brother was born when she was eight years old), maternal grandparents and an aunt.

ExploreWhere to find Eastern and Central European food in metro Atlanta

When everyone left for the day, four-year-old Piechoczek, too young for school, stayed behind with her grandma, Maria, who had the mammoth task of feeding the household. Dressed in her robe and bandana, Grandma Maria would throw Piechoczek some dough and tell her to shape her own pierogi. “I would just watch her do it. That’s how I learned,” Piechoczek said.

ExploreDiscover a world of dumplings in metro Atlanta

Since the launch of her pop-up in 2023, Piechoczek’s pierogi have gained a cult following. “I didn’t realize how much of a demand I’d have in Atlanta,” said Piechoczek. “It’s been wild.” She preps pierogi a few times a week in the kitchen of Boggs Social & Supply, a bar in the West End where she also pops up occasionally.

Making pierogi requires precision and patience. On a recent weekday morning at Boggs, Piechoczek stood at a metal counter and pinched a piece of dough about the same size and thickness as a coaster, to show how supple it is. “You want it to stay super cold, you don’t want it to get too stretchy,” said Piechoczek. “If it gets too warm, it’ll kind of melt down.” Though it resembles pasta dough, pierogi dough contains butter and sour cream in addition to flour, water and eggs. “Once the dough cooks, that fat gives a bite to it,” she said.

Basia Piechoczek runs pierogi dough through the pasta attachment of a stand mixer. Though it resembles pasta dough, pierogi dough contains butter and sour cream in addition to flour, water and eggs. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC)

Credit: Aaliyah Man

icon to expand image

Credit: Aaliyah Man

Then, Piechoczek ran a disc of dough through her KitchenAid stand mixer’s pasta attachment on a low speed ensuring a consistent flatness. “How much pressure you put down, if you roll it, might be different by the person making it or how tired you are that day,” said Piechoczek. She ran the disc through again at a faster speed giving it one last good stretch.

ExploreWeeknight pierogies are possible with these shortcuts

Piechoczek placed the stretched out disc on a kitchen scale and dropped a 45-gram scoop of filling in the center of it. Taking the pierog (the singular of pierogi in Polish) in her palm, she folded the dough over the filling to form a half-moon shape.

Every pierogi-maker has a preferred way of sealing their dumplings. Basia Piechoczek likes to braid the edges, a method she learned at a pierogi shop in Poland. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC)

Credit: Aaliyah Man

icon to expand image

Credit: Aaliyah Man

Every pierogi-maker has their own way of sealing a pierog, explained Piechoczek. Some prefer a ruffled pillow look, while others simply crimp the edges with a fork. Piechoczek likes to braid the edges of her pierogi, a method she learned at a pierogi shop in Poland. “I’m so scared they’ll pop open whenever I’m cooking, so I picked the most complicated method,” she laughed.

Cooking the pierogi is the easy part. Standing over a pot of boiling water, Piechoczek carefully plopped them in one at a time. “See how it’s floating already?” she asked after a couple of minutes. “It doesn’t take very long for them to cook.”

After being placed in a pot of boiling water, pierogi cook very quickly. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC)

Credit: Aaliyah Man

icon to expand image

Credit: Aaliyah Man

She serves the pierogi two ways: simply tossed in butter with chives or pan fried with bacon crumbles and crispy onions. And always with a side of sour cream.

ExploreRead more Food & Dining news

Selling pierogi was never part of her plan. After being burned out from teaching middle school literature in Shanghai and Jacksonville, Florida, Piechoczek worked as a bartender in Jacksonville where her parents live. She moved to Atlanta in 2020 and worked as an assistant manager at Cooks & Soldiers before working for a nonprofit. It wasn’t until her friend Andrew Selvagn, beverage director of Burle’s Bar, asked Piechoczek to serve Polish dishes at the bar in December 2023 that she realized it was something she wanted to do professionally.

Basia Piechoczek serves her pierogi two ways: pan fried with bacon crumbles and crispy onions (left) or tossed in butter and garnished with chives (right). But she always serves pierogi with a side of sour cream. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC)

Credit: Aaliyah Man

icon to expand image

Credit: Aaliyah Man

What started as a favor for a friend sparked a deeper passion that allows her to share her family’s story through food, while putting her own twist on it. Now, Beksa Lala (which means “crybaby” in Polish and was her nickname as a child) is her full-time gig with pop-ups twice a week at Burle’s and a forthcoming Monday evening residency at Tio Lucho’s in June, as well as other events and special orders. She also sells frozen pierogi by the dozen at Pure Quill Superette.

While Piechoczek loves cooking, making pierogi keeps her connected to her heritage and helps others connect to theirs, too. Guests come up to her and share how their grandmother used the same plates or how her food reminds them of home. “It’s always nice to share those kinds of stories with people,” said Piechoczek. “Just as much as I love sharing what I’m doing, it really tickles me to hear other people come up to me and say, ‘Finally, someone who understands.’”

Beksa Lala. Instagram: @beksa_atl.

ExploreAround the world in 63 dishes

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Lia Picard
More Stories

Keep Reading

Anthony Rendic of Loco 4 Lucuma can be found Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at local farmers markets. (Courtesy of Loco 4 Lucuma)

Credit: Handout

Atlanta chef wants lucuma to be ‘everywhere,’ like tacos and acai bowls

Lucuma's bright yellow flesh is used in many desserts in South America, but it’s not widely known in the U.S. Anthony Rendic of Atlanta hopes to change that.

Oreo maker Mondelez sues Aldi, alleging grocery chain copies its packaging to confuse customers

Yeppa brings its party to the Beltline and more from metro Atlanta’s dining scene

A hot new bombshell landed on the Atlanta Beltline, a retiring top chef announced his last night in the kitchen and a longtime Cheshire Bridge eatery closed for renovations.

The Latest

Smash, Burgers by Vice opened in Milton in mid-May. The restaurant sources beef from its own cattle that the owners raise and process locally. (Courtesy of Smash, Burgers by Vice)

Credit: Handout

A vegan hoagie shop, ‘entry level’ omakase and more May restaurant openings

This month’s food and drink buzz from the Georgia coast

Bao, bento and bingsu coming to Ponce City Market

Featured

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) listens as House Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green (R-TN) speaks to the media after the House narrowly passed a bill forwarding President Donald Trump's agenda, May 22, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Congress wants Medicaid recipients to work. Georgia provides a model.

Congressional Republicans look to require able-bodied Medicaid recipients to work to get coverage, as Georgia does. But the state program has its critics.

Summer will bring major events to Atlanta: Here’s what’s in store

Summer is always a season with lots to do, and 2025 is no exception. Atlanta has a packed calendar ahead; here are some things to check out for yourself.

Fulton officer fatally shoots man who charged at him with flat metal, GBI says

The GBI is investigating after authorities say a Fulton County police officer shot and killed someone who charged at the officer with a pipe at the Heritage Station Apartments