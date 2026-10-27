Food & Dining Where to eat for Georgia-Florida and Oakland Cemetery’s Día de Muertos Make a day of it with restaurant picks near Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Day of the Dead celebration, plus an AJC offer for free coffee. Share Bomb Biscuit has plenty of Southern breakfast offerings to start the day, such as this Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit. (Natrice Miller/AJC 2025)

By Olivia Wakim 39 minutes ago

This week in metro Atlanta, there are plenty of things to do — including the Georgia-Florida game heading to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, the giant Día de Muertos celebration at Oakland Cemetery and the end of early voting for Georgia’s midterm elections. With such a packed schedule, use this guide to map out where to eat ahead of each event. Related Story 13 best Halloween cocktails in Atlanta October 23, 2026 Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host the Georgia-Florida game this weekend. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025) Georgia vs. Florida at Mercedes-Benz Stadium The University of Georgia and the University of Florida will go head-to-head for their annual rivalry game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Here are three options for where to eat before kickoff, all within walking distance from the stadium.

The ribs from Broad Street BBQ are tender and flavorful. (Henri Hollis/AJC) Where to go for a sit-down meal: Broad Street BBQ

This barbecue restaurant in South Downtown from Sam Pinner and Jason Furst offers plenty of seating and a full bar for cocktails before the game. Enjoy a filling meal with barbecue classics, as well as some creative offerings like a collard green lasagna for non meat-eaters. The smoked brisket, ribs, wings and ATL Ho Cakes are always good options. Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday. 96 Broad St. SW, Atlanta. broadstreetbbqatl.com

Where to go for a quick bite: Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks Located just down the street from the College Football Hall of Fame, this Philly-style restaurant serves a number of cheesesteaks to suit many dietary needs, including halal beef and chicken, salmon and veggies. Grab it to go and eat it on the way to the game.

Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday. 300 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. 404-282-6600, bigdavesway.com

Where to go for drinks: Der Biergarten Find a sprawling brewery and beer garden with a German-themed menu near Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Take your pick of indoor and outdoor seating, depending on the weather, and drink your fill of German beer on draft. Open noon-9 p.m. Saturday. 300 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. 404-521-2728, derbiergarten.com Related Story Aria, McKendrick’s name new pastry chefs; more from Atlanta’s restaurant scene October 26, 2026 Día de Muertos at Oakland Cemetery The Consulate General of Mexico and the Institute of Mexican Culture will host this annual Day of the Dead celebration at Oakland Cemetery on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. The event draws thousands of attendees and features dances, music, crafts, foods and displays of alters for loved ones.

Customers dine during the lunch rush at Bomb Biscuit in Atlanta. The popular brunch spot is a short walk from Atlanta’s Oakland Cemetery. (Natrice Miller/AJC 2025) Where to eat before the festival: Brunch at Bomb Biscuit

Chef Erika Council’s popular brunch restaurant is a short walk from the cemetery and has plenty of Southern breakfast offerings to start the day. Council is known for her generous biscuits, but the eggs and biscuit sandwiches are equally delightful. Open 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. 519 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. 678-949-9439, bombbiscuitatl.com Where to eat during the festival: Vendors at Oakland Cemetery In addition to artisans vendors offering handmade crafts, art and jewelry, there will be around 25 food vendors at Oakland Cemetery serving food during the celebration, so come with an empty stomach. Attendees will find vendors serving tacos, quesadillas, esquite, birria paletas, sugar skulls, tamales, tortas and pan de muerto, a sweet bread traditionally made during Dia de los Muertos celebrations.

Open noon-5 p.m. Sunday. 248 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta. instituteofmexicanculture.org/dd-festival-2026 Diners at Firepit Pizza Tavern will find a menu of sandwiches, wings, salads and pizza, including their Meatball Pizza. (Chris Hunt for the AJC) Where to eat after the festival: Firepit Pizza Tavern If you aren’t stuffed from the festival, enjoy a nearby dinner at Firepit Pizza Tavern in the Larkin on Memorial development. Diners will find a menu of sandwiches, wings, salads and pizza, including gluten-free crust options. End the night with cocktails, wine or beer. Open noon-9 p.m. Sunday. 519 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. 404-495-4777, firepitatl.com Related Story Exploring African coffee and the Atlanta locals championing it October 18, 2026 Free coffee for metro Atlanta voters The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is celebrating civic participation with an offer for free coffee at local cafes while supplies last on Friday, Oct. 30, and Tuesday, Nov. 3.