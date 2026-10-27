The University of Georgia and the University of Florida will go head-to-head for their annual rivalry game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
Here are three options for where to eat before kickoff, all within walking distance from the stadium.
Where to go for a sit-down meal: Broad Street BBQ
This barbecue restaurant in South Downtown from Sam Pinner and Jason Furst offers plenty of seating and a full bar for cocktails before the game. Enjoy a filling meal with barbecue classics, as well as some creative offerings like a collard green lasagna for non meat-eaters. The smoked brisket, ribs, wings and ATL Ho Cakes are always good options.
Where to go for a quick bite: Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks
Located just down the street from the College Football Hall of Fame, this Philly-style restaurant serves a number of cheesesteaks to suit many dietary needs, including halal beef and chicken, salmon and veggies. Grab it to go and eat it on the way to the game.
Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday. 300 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. 404-282-6600, bigdavesway.com
Where to go for drinks: Der Biergarten
Find a sprawling brewery and beer garden with a German-themed menu near Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Take your pick of indoor and outdoor seating, depending on the weather, and drink your fill of German beer on draft.
Open noon-9 p.m. Saturday. 300 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. 404-521-2728, derbiergarten.com
The Consulate General of Mexico and the Institute of Mexican Culture will host this annual Day of the Dead celebration at Oakland Cemetery on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. The event draws thousands of attendees and features dances, music, crafts, foods and displays of alters for loved ones.
Where to eat before the festival: Brunch at Bomb Biscuit
Chef Erika Council’s popular brunch restaurant is a short walk from the cemetery and has plenty of Southern breakfast offerings to start the day. Council is known for her generous biscuits, but the eggs and biscuit sandwiches are equally delightful.
Open 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. 519 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. 678-949-9439, bombbiscuitatl.com
Where to eat during the festival: Vendors at Oakland Cemetery
In addition to artisans vendors offering handmade crafts, art and jewelry, there will be around 25 food vendors at Oakland Cemetery serving food during the celebration, so come with an empty stomach. Attendees will find vendors serving tacos, quesadillas, esquite, birria paletas, sugar skulls, tamales, tortas and pan de muerto, a sweet bread traditionally made during Dia de los Muertos celebrations.
Where to eat after the festival: Firepit Pizza Tavern
If you aren’t stuffed from the festival, enjoy a nearby dinner at Firepit Pizza Tavern in the Larkin on Memorial development. Diners will find a menu of sandwiches, wings, salads and pizza, including gluten-free crust options. End the night with cocktails, wine or beer.
Open noon-9 p.m. Sunday. 519 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. 404-495-4777, firepitatl.com
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is celebrating civic participation with an offer for free coffee at local cafes while supplies last on Friday, Oct. 30, and Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Just bring your official “I Voted” sticker to one of the following coffee shops and present it for a small, complimentary coffee or beverage of choice, while supplies last. The offer details, size of drink and availability may vary by location.