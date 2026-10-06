Food & Dining BBQ & Bluegrass Festival plus 2 cookbook-focused events this week in Atlanta Experience a cookbook revival from the ‘80s at the High Museum. Share Add AJC on Google Sweet Auburn Barbecue will hold a barbecue and bluegrass festival at its McDonough location this October. (Courtesy of Jordan Marc)

By Olivia Wakim 13 minutes ago

This week in metro Atlanta, check out food events including a barbecue and bluegrass festival in McDonough, a cookbook revival dinner at the High Museum of Art and a conversation with cookbook author Yotam Ottolenghi. Dhaba BBQ’s Jay Patel will be cooking at the McDonough BBQ & Bluegrass Festival. (Courtesy of Kishhan Patel) McDonough BBQ & Bluegrass Festival Sweet Auburn Barbecue will host its first barbecue festival at its McDonough location featuring food from local barbecue restaurants and pop-ups. Pitmasters from Dhaba BBQ, Terminus City Barbecue, No Sauce Smokehouse and Sweet Auburn Barbecue will put their own spin on the afternoon with food offerings like Chinese spare ribs, Wu Tang wings, tandoori chicken sandos, tikka pulled pork, barbecue chicken fritters and hot honey smoked wings.

Related Story Halloween pub crawl, Oktoberfest celebrations and more October events in Atlanta Attendees can sample dishes from the pitmasters before voting for the People’s Choice award to crown a favorite. There will be live bluegrass throughout the afternoon and a kids zone and balloon artist for families. Noon-4 p.m. Saturday. $45 per person, $25 for kids. 1828 Jonesboro Road, McDonough. sweetauburnbbq.com/mcdonough Recipe Revival In honor of the High Museum of Art’s 100th anniversary, the institution will hold a Recipe Revival with four Atlanta chefs as they explore “The Recipe Collection,” a 1981 cookbook published by the Member’s Guild of the High. The cookbook was created to raise money for the High Museum and ended up selling more than 40,000 copies, according to the event website. Chefs Craig Richards of Elise and Lyla Lila, Steven Satterfield of Miller Union and Madeira Park, Jiyeon Lee of Heirloom Market BBQ and J. Trent Harris of Mujo and Koshu Club have each selected a recipe from the cookbook to make for the evening. During the event, they will explain their choices, followed by a tasting of the dish.

Tickets include a tasting of each recipe and a signed copy of “The Recipe Collection.”

6:30-8:45 p.m. Wednesday. $155 for members, $175 for nonmembers. 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4400, high.org/event/recipe-revival View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yotam Ottolenghi (@ottolenghi) Yotam Ottolenghi talks new cookbook, ‘Simple Too’ Cookbook author and restaurateur Yotam Ottolenghi will be in Atlanta to celebrate his new cookbook, “Simple Too,” with New York Times food writer Kim Severson at the Carter Center. This cookbook is a sequel to “Ottolenghi Simple,” which first published eight years ago, and it will include more recipes that “work with you, not against you,” according to the event website. Ottolenghi and Severson will discuss some of the ingredients and techniques included in the cookbook, like simple beans, black chickpeas, sesame, sweet-and-spicy balance and 15 fundamental recipes to keep in the fridge. A ticket includes a signed edition of “Simple Too” from A Cappella Books.