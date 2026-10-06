BBQ & Bluegrass Festival plus 2 cookbook-focused events this week in Atlanta

This week in metro Atlanta, check out food events including a barbecue and bluegrass festival in McDonough, a cookbook revival dinner at the High Museum of Art and a conversation with cookbook author Yotam Ottolenghi.
McDonough BBQ & Bluegrass Festival
Sweet Auburn Barbecue will host its first barbecue festival at its McDonough location featuring food from local barbecue restaurants and pop-ups.
Pitmasters from Dhaba BBQ, Terminus City Barbecue, No Sauce Smokehouse and Sweet Auburn Barbecue will put their own spin on the afternoon with food offerings like Chinese spare ribs, Wu Tang wings, tandoori chicken sandos, tikka pulled pork, barbecue chicken fritters and hot honey smoked wings.
Attendees can sample dishes from the pitmasters before voting for the People’s Choice award to crown a favorite. There will be live bluegrass throughout the afternoon and a kids zone and balloon artist for families.
In honor of the High Museum of Art’s 100th anniversary, the institution will hold a Recipe Revival with four Atlanta chefs as they explore “The Recipe Collection,” a 1981 cookbook published by the Member’s Guild of the High. The cookbook was created to raise money for the High Museum and ended up selling more than 40,000 copies, according to the event website.
Chefs Craig Richards of Elise and Lyla Lila, Steven Satterfield of Miller Union and Madeira Park, Jiyeon Lee of Heirloom Market BBQ and J. Trent Harris of Mujo and Koshu Club have each selected a recipe from the cookbook to make for the evening. During the event, they will explain their choices, followed by a tasting of the dish.
Tickets include a tasting of each recipe and a signed copy of “The Recipe Collection.”
Cookbook author and restaurateur Yotam Ottolenghi will be in Atlanta to celebrate his new cookbook, “Simple Too,” with New York Times food writer Kim Severson at the Carter Center.
This cookbook is a sequel to “Ottolenghi Simple,” which first published eight years ago, and it will include more recipes that “work with you, not against you,” according to the event website. Ottolenghi and Severson will discuss some of the ingredients and techniques included in the cookbook, like simple beans, black chickpeas, sesame, sweet-and-spicy balance and 15 fundamental recipes to keep in the fridge.
A ticket includes a signed edition of “Simple Too” from A Cappella Books.