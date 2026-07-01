Food & Dining More than 2 dozen new metro Atlanta restaurants opened in jam-packed June The handful of closures during the month held a few surprises, too. La Cueva was one of more than two dozen new restaurants to open in metro Atlanta in June. Its menu features shareable dishes and Mexican botanas, including plates like this pollo envuelto mole. (Courtesy of La Cueva)

By Henri Hollis and Olivia Wakim 59 minutes ago Share

June was a frenetic month for the metro Atlanta restaurant scene, driven in part by a flurry of downtown openings timed to the beginning of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Soccer fans have already been filling seats at new businesses like El Tesoro, the Irish Exit, Glide Pizza and the immersive entertainment destination Cosm. But there were plenty of openings elsewhere, like the uniquely global Alonetogether in Midtown and the secretive Bar Incognito, a cocktail bar from the owners of now-shuttered Palo Santo. Other surprising restaurant closures included Mother’s Best, the fried chicken restaurant in Decatur which announced that multiple equipment failures made its business nonviable, as well as Nadair, the Scottish fine dining restaurant opened by chef Kevin Gillespie.

Dishes from Bicicletta in Peachtree City. (Courtesy of Bicicletta) New restaurant openings Alonetogether, an upscale restaurant from Houston chef Jonny Rhodes, opened in Midtown on June 3 with a menu rooted in Haitian French Creole cooking with Thai influences. Expect menu items like a seafood platter; Clara’s Kalalou Soup, a tribute to Rhodes’ mother; a 32-day dry-aged rib-eye au poivre; and bone marrow ice cream served with stewed cherries, thyme and sea salt. The bar will offer a selection of nonalcoholic drinks like passion fruit and blood orange elixir with soursop and tamarind and toasted peanut soda. This is a return to the hospitality industry for Rhodes, who closed his Houston restaurant, Indigo, and grocery concept, Broham Fine Soul Food & Groceries, in 2021. He spent the next five years traveling the world. 1270 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. alonetogetheratl.com

Bar Incognito opened June 10 in west Midtown in the former Fishmonger space, the business announced on social media. The bar’s social media describes it as “a cocktail bar disguised as something else.” It comes from the team behind now-shuttered Latin restaurant and bar, Palo Santo.

1025 Howell Mill Rd. NW, Atlanta. instagram.com/bar_incognitoatl Chef Andrea Montobbio, one of the owners of Bicicletta. (Courtesy of Bicicletta) Bicicletta, a new Italian restaurant from the team behind Enzo Steakhouse & Bar, opened in Peachtree City on June 23, according to a news release. The casual restaurant draws inspiration from Italian cycling culture and will serve pasta, pizza, cocktails and gelato. 1263 N. Peachtree Pkwy., Peachtree City. 770-341-0023, bici-itl.com Bolivar Coffee, a Colombian cafe with a location in Smyrna, has opened its second outpost in Marietta. It offers a menu of coffee drinks, pastries, sandwiches and desserts like alfajores, obleas and pandebono. 1651 Powder Springs Rd. SW, Marietta. 678-896-6731, bolivarcoffee.com

Masala chai concentrate from the Chai Box, which opened a new cafe in June. (Courtesy of the Chai Box) The Chai Box Cafe opened near the corner of Howell Mill and Collier roads on June 13, specializing in Indian tea and kaapi (Indian filter coffee). The cafe is currently open until 3 p.m. every day. 1963 Howell Mill Rd. NW, Atlanta. 844-242-4269, thechaibox.com Clove, an Indian fusion restaurant, opened in Duluth on June 11, according to a social media announcement. It comes from brothers Anuj and Pankaj Wadhawan and chef Praveen K. Sharma, who hope to highlight the traditions of Indian cuisine with “innovative culinary techniques,” according to a news release. 3083 Breckinridge Blvd., Duluth. 770-800-0881, tasteofclove.com

Cosm, an immersive theater company, is now showcasing World Cup matches at its new Atlanta location after opening June 10. (Courtesy of Cosm) Cosm, the “shared reality” sports and entertainment destination in downtown Atlanta’s Centennial Yards development, opened June 10. The venue, which serves food and drinks, features a 70,000-square-foot dome offering a planetarium-like viewing experience for live sports, movies and other events. 85 Centennial Olympic Park Dr. NW, Atlanta. cosm.com/atlanta Dough in the Box, a local doughnut shop with locations in Austell, Marietta and South Fulton, has opened in South Downtown near Spiller Park and Tyde Tate Kitchen, according to a social media announcement. It offers a menu of doughnuts, pigs in a blanket and bagels. 239 Mitchell St. SW, Atlanta. doughinthebox.com

El Tesoro, a Mexican restaurant, sits nearly full with customers in Atlanta after the Spain vs. Cape Verde World Cup game on June 15, 2026. (Estela Muñoz/AJC) El Tesoro opened its South Downtown location in mid-June. The neighborhood-favorite Mexican restaurant has an expanded menu, a draft margarita system and a curated menu of tequila and other agave spirits. 171 Mitchell St. SW, Atlanta. 404-239-2188, eltesoroatl.com Glide Pizza has opened its second full-service location in the South Downtown development with ample indoor seating, an outdoor courtyard space, a DJ booth and a menu of New York-style pizza, available by the slice. 191 Mitchell St. SW, Atlanta. glidepizza.com Golestan opened in Peachtree Corners in June 2026. (Courtesy of Golestan) Golestan, a new Persian restaurant from the owners of El Valle, is now open at the Forum in Peachtree Corners, restaurant representatives announced in early June.

5173 Peachtree Pkwy. NW, Peachtree Corners. 770-726-4460, golestanrestaurant.com Honey Bubble Tea has relocated to Memorial Drive in the Madison Yards development. It opened next to Mama Lin’s Chicken Delight, a new fried chicken restaurant from the same chef and owner, Mei Lin. Lin, who also owns the Consulate in Midtown with husband Doug Hines, opened Honey Bubble Tea on Ponce de Leon Avenue more than 13 years ago, but closed that location late last year before moving to Memorial Drive. Mama Lin’s Chicken Delight is a fast-casual restaurant offering fried chicken sandwiches inspired by Lin’s family recipes, according to a news release. 935 Memorial Dr. SE, Atlanta. 404-835-2009, instagram.com/honeybubbletea England fans visiting Atlanta for the 2026 FIFA World Cup enjoy the patio at the Irish Exit in South Downtown. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) The Irish Exit, a New York-based Irish bar from the team behind Dead Rabbit, opened in the Centennial Yards development on June 13. It comes from the popular New York hospitality group that founded and operates the Dead Rabbit, a modern pub named the world’s best bar in 2016.

85 Centennial Olympic Park Dr. NW, Atlanta. 470-819-5101, irishexitatl.com Jeremiah’s Italian Ice opened another metro Atlanta sweet shop in Buford in late June. 3320 Buford Dr., Buford. 470-266-1101, jeremiahsice.com Jolene Jolene, the women’s sports bar taking over the space formerly occupied by the Argonaut in Kirkwood, held a grand opening celebration June 6. The former pop-up is now officially open after a soft opening phase in late May. 1963 Hosea L. Williams Dr. SE, Atlanta. jolenejoleneatl.com Guests will enter La Cueva through a narrow stone passageway. (Lauren Lynn/Courtesy of La Cueva) La Cueva, a cocktail bar with a highly stylized, slot canyon-inspired design, opened June 13 at Ponce City Market, according to a news release. Guests will enter through a narrow stone passageway for a speakeasy-like cocktail bar with an extensive offering of mezcals. The bar will also feature other spirits, wine, beer and modern Mexican food options.

675 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. lacuevaatl.com Last Dance, an eclectic new American restaurant, has taken over the space in Avondale Estates formerly occupied by Rising Son, officially opened for dinner on June 25, according to its website. 124 N. Avondale Rd., Avondale Estates. 404-975-3537, lastdanceatl.com The interior of LikeMinds, the pop-up that took over the former BrewDog space in the Krog District. (Courtesy of LikeMinds) LikeMinds, the summer popup in the former BrewDog space on the Atlanta Beltline’s Eastside Trail, opened June 18, company representatives announced. Food, drinks, music and other entertainment are provided by a collective of hospitality industry veterans, including the teams behind Smith’s Olde Bar and Frazie’s Meat and Market. The group has upgraded the industrial brewpub space, claiming to have the Beltline’s largest screen for watching live sports, as well as a golf simulator, billiards and other bar games. LikeMinds will operate in the space for about four months.

Nando’s Peri-Peri opened June 18 at Krog Street Market. The South African-themed chicken chain has taken over the former Bar Mercado space, which closed its Krog Street-facing storefront in December 2022. 99 Krog St. NE, Atlanta. 404-777-6090, nandosperiperi.com American Drive is a dive bar-inspired barbecue restaurant that hosts live music at 207 Peachtree. (Zachary Bobo/Courtesy of 207 Peachtree) Peachtree Sporting Club and American Dive, two dining and entertainment concepts at the 207 Peachtree building in downtown Atlanta, both opened June 17, according to a news release. Peachtree Sporting Club was described as an “immersive sports bar” with a full dining menu, plenty of TVs and golf simulator bays. American Dive is a dive bar-inspired barbecue restaurant that features live music. 207 Peachtree St., Atlanta. 470-305-1500, 207peachtree.com

Pie Bar opened a new location inside the Perimeter on June 7, the business announced on social media. The baked goods shop can be found inside the Westside Market building on Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard. 1530 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd. NW, Atlanta. orderpiebar.com The team behind 26 Thai will debut Terminal 26 at Ponce City Market on June 8 with a menu inspired by Thailand's floating markets. (Courtesy of Terminal 26) Terminal 26, a Thai restaurant from the team behind 26 Thai, opened June 8 in the former W.H. Stiles Fish Camp space at Ponce City Market. Terminal 26 is inspired by the floating markets of Thailand and is open for lunch and dinner. 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 470-639-8962, terminal26.com

Underground Diner opened in downtown’s Underground Atlanta on June 6, the restaurant announced on social media. 68 Pryor St. SW, Atlanta. 404-228-1066, undergrounddiner.com Whataburger, a burger chain with locations across the metro Atlanta area, has opened another location in Carrollton. 1119 S. Park St., Carrollton. whataburger.com Bar chairs are lined up at You42 Studios in Roswell, Ga., on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC) You42 Studios, a large entertainment and creator complex home to multiple restaurants, opened in early June, the business announced. Chef Katsuji Tanabe, who was previously on “Top Chef,” “Chopped” and “Tournament of Champions,” among other shows, developed the menu for all three restaurants housed inside the former Andretti Indoor Karting & Games building: AJ’s Pizzeria, a Chicago-style pizza tavern; Big Shots, a large Western bar with space for line-dancing; and High Horse, an upscale steakhouse.

“I think the concept of the whole space of using entertainment and media, I always say that we really don’t sell food,” Tanabe told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We sell entertainment, and food is just a vehicle.” 11000 Alpharetta Highway, Roswell. you42studios.com/dining The rooftop bar at Palo Santo. (Courtesy of Palo Santo) Restaurant closures Guac Y Margys, a taqueria and margarita bar that at one point had three Atlanta locations, closed its remaining two outposts on June 28, Tomorrow’s News Today first reported. It closed its Midtown restaurant in 2023, and now its Eastside Beltline and west Midtown locations have also shuttered. The business cited “rising costs and competition” as the reason behind the closure in an Instagram post. Indulge Popcorn, a gourmet popcorn shop in Lenox Square mall, announced on social media it closed its operations on June 27 after nine years of business.