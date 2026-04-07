Food & Dining Coffee parties and more foodie events to check out this week in Atlanta Plus, celebrate Thai New Year in Roswell. Head to Palo Santo this weekend for its daytime House Brew Party. (Courtesy of Palo Santo)

By Olivia Wakim 1 hour ago Share

Metro Atlanta has a busy week of food events ahead, including coffee parties at Palo Santo and Chicheria Mexican Kitchen, an ongoing trend where restaurants and cafes host daytime events highlighting music and coffee beverages instead of cocktails. Later in the week, Tipsy Thaiger in Roswell will celebrate Thai New Year, or the Songkran Festival, with desserts and cocktails.

Head to Palo Santo this weekend for its daytime House Brew Party. (Courtesy of Palo Santo) House Brew Party Palo Santo was early to start hosting the coffee parties that have become part of the “soft clubbing” trend, a style of parties that don’t revolve around alcohol and don’t start late in the night. This Mexican restaurant and rooftop will host another House Brew Party on Saturday, “where guests can experience the joy of a party without sacrificing sleep or wellness,” according to a news release. Expect music from DJs Toancho and Proper Frequency, creative caffeinated and other nonalcoholic beverages and food from Palo Santo. Cocktails will be available as well. Guests can RSVP for free entry with food and drinks available for purchase. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 955 W. Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. 678-944-8783, posh.vip/e/-house-brew-70-the-coffee-experience

Chicheria Mexican Kitchen will hold a morning coffee party this weekend with interactive tastings. (Courtesy of Chicheria Mexican Kitchen)

Coffee Social Chicheria Mexican Kitchen in west Midtown will join in on the coffee party spirit with its Coffee Social in partnership with In Common, an Atlanta-based social club that focuses on community building. Attendees can expect interactive tasting stations from local, small batch coffee roasters; Baja-inspired breakfast items; and DJ Krutik playing music. Tickets include coffee and food. 9-11 a.m. Saturday. $35-$45 per person. 202 Chattahoochee Row, Atlanta. 404-343-0134, chicheriamx.com/store/p/coffee Owner Birdie Niyomkun said Tipsy Thaiger was inspired by high-end cocktail bars in Bangkok and Chiang Mai, Thailand. (Courtesy of Tipsy Thaiger) Thai New Year Thai New Year, also called the Songkran Festival, starts April 13 and marks the celebration of the sun passing into the first sign of the zodiac, which marks the start of the new year. Roswell Thai restaurant Tipsy Thaiger will hold a “little Songkran” over the course of two days. The event is free to attend with reservations and walk-ins available. Attendees can expect a welcome herbal drink on arrival and a traditional Buddha water blessing, which is a ritual that symbolizes good luck and renewal, owner Birdie Niyomkun said in an email.