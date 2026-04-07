Food & Dining

Coffee parties and more foodie events to check out this week in Atlanta

Plus, celebrate Thai New Year in Roswell.
Head to Palo Santo this weekend for its daytime House Brew Party. (Courtesy of Palo Santo)
Head to Palo Santo this weekend for its daytime House Brew Party. (Courtesy of Palo Santo)
By
1 hour ago

Metro Atlanta has a busy week of food events ahead, including coffee parties at Palo Santo and Chicheria Mexican Kitchen, an ongoing trend where restaurants and cafes host daytime events highlighting music and coffee beverages instead of cocktails.

Later in the week, Tipsy Thaiger in Roswell will celebrate Thai New Year, or the Songkran Festival, with desserts and cocktails.

Head to Palo Santo this weekend for its daytime House Brew Party. (Courtesy of Palo Santo)
Head to Palo Santo this weekend for its daytime House Brew Party. (Courtesy of Palo Santo)

House Brew Party

Palo Santo was early to start hosting the coffee parties that have become part of the “soft clubbing” trend, a style of parties that don’t revolve around alcohol and don’t start late in the night. This Mexican restaurant and rooftop will host another House Brew Party on Saturday, “where guests can experience the joy of a party without sacrificing sleep or wellness,” according to a news release.

Expect music from DJs Toancho and Proper Frequency, creative caffeinated and other nonalcoholic beverages and food from Palo Santo. Cocktails will be available as well. Guests can RSVP for free entry with food and drinks available for purchase.

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 955 W. Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. 678-944-8783, posh.vip/e/-house-brew-70-the-coffee-experience

Chicheria Mexican Kitchen will hold a morning coffee party this weekend with interactive tastings. (Courtesy of Chicheria Mexican Kitchen)
Chicheria Mexican Kitchen will hold a morning coffee party this weekend with interactive tastings. (Courtesy of Chicheria Mexican Kitchen)

Coffee Social

Chicheria Mexican Kitchen in west Midtown will join in on the coffee party spirit with its Coffee Social in partnership with In Common, an Atlanta-based social club that focuses on community building. Attendees can expect interactive tasting stations from local, small batch coffee roasters; Baja-inspired breakfast items; and DJ Krutik playing music. Tickets include coffee and food.

9-11 a.m. Saturday. $35-$45 per person. 202 Chattahoochee Row, Atlanta. 404-343-0134, chicheriamx.com/store/p/coffee

Owner Birdie Niyomkun said Tipsy Thaiger was inspired by high-end cocktail bars in Bangkok and Chiang Mai, Thailand. (Courtesy of Tipsy Thaiger)
Owner Birdie Niyomkun said Tipsy Thaiger was inspired by high-end cocktail bars in Bangkok and Chiang Mai, Thailand. (Courtesy of Tipsy Thaiger)

Thai New Year

Thai New Year, also called the Songkran Festival, starts April 13 and marks the celebration of the sun passing into the first sign of the zodiac, which marks the start of the new year.

Roswell Thai restaurant Tipsy Thaiger will hold a “little Songkran” over the course of two days. The event is free to attend with reservations and walk-ins available. Attendees can expect a welcome herbal drink on arrival and a traditional Buddha water blessing, which is a ritual that symbolizes good luck and renewal, owner Birdie Niyomkun said in an email.

RELATED
Tipsy Thaiger transports Thai cocktail bar scene to Roswell

There will be three Thai beers available, including Singha, Chang and Leo, and Tipsy Thaiger will serve Thai desserts like mango sticky rice and tub tim krob, a treat of water chestnuts coated in tapioca starch that’s served in sweet chilled coconut milk. Guests can also have their names written in Thai as a keepsake to bring home.

Diners are encouraged to wear floral prints to stay in the festival spirit.

5-9 p.m. April 12-13. 605 Atlanta St., Roswell. 470-292-3297, tipsythaiger.com/upcoming-events/songkran-a-thai-new-year-at-tipsy-thaiger

About the Author

Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.

More Stories

The Latest

Insisting on joy even in dark times

A new day, even now: Nowruz at Rumi’s Kitchen in Atlanta - Clone

Savannah welcomes acclaimed chef, new steakhouse and more coastal dining news

RECIPE

Make Chef Pano’s easy watermelon and feta salad to welcome spring

Keep Reading

Find wine pairings for girl dinner, a coffee party and more Atlanta food events

Atlanta adds 14 new restaurants in March, with nearly as many closures

Hop over to these Easter brunches in metro Atlanta

Featured

Dream Sky Trade Basketball
WNBA

Atlanta Dream acquire two-time All-Star Angel Reese in trade

Kemp’s biggest post-session decision may be whether to call lawmakers back

What’s ‘plug-in solar?’ And could it catch on in Georgia?