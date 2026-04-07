Coffee parties and more foodie events to check out this week in Atlanta

Metro Atlanta has a busy week of food events ahead, including coffee parties at Palo Santo and Chicheria Mexican Kitchen, an ongoing trend where restaurants and cafes host daytime events highlighting music and coffee beverages instead of cocktails.
Later in the week, Tipsy Thaiger in Roswell will celebrate Thai New Year, or the Songkran Festival, with desserts and cocktails.
Head to Palo Santo this weekend for its daytime House Brew Party. (Courtesy of Palo Santo)
Expect music from DJs Toancho and Proper Frequency, creative caffeinated and other nonalcoholic beverages and food from Palo Santo. Cocktails will be available as well. Guests can RSVP for free entry with food and drinks available for purchase.
Chicheria Mexican Kitchen will hold a morning coffee party this weekend with interactive tastings. (Courtesy of Chicheria Mexican Kitchen)
Coffee Social
Chicheria Mexican Kitchen in west Midtown will join in on the coffee party spirit with its Coffee Social in partnership with In Common, an Atlanta-based social club that focuses on community building. Attendees can expect interactive tasting stations from local, small batch coffee roasters; Baja-inspired breakfast items; and DJ Krutik playing music. Tickets include coffee and food.
Roswell Thai restaurant Tipsy Thaiger will hold a “little Songkran” over the course of two days. The event is free to attend with reservations and walk-ins available. Attendees can expect a welcome herbal drink on arrival and a traditional Buddha water blessing, which is a ritual that symbolizes good luck and renewal, owner Birdie Niyomkun said in an email.
There will be three Thai beers available, including Singha, Chang and Leo, and Tipsy Thaiger will serve Thai desserts like mango sticky rice and tub tim krob, a treat of water chestnuts coated in tapioca starch that’s served in sweet chilled coconut milk. Guests can also have their names written in Thai as a keepsake to bring home.
Diners are encouraged to wear floral prints to stay in the festival spirit.
Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.
Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.