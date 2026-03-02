5:30 Challenge

Sun-dried tomatoes shine in this easy vegetarian pasta recipe

Spicy Sun-Dried Tomato Pasta includes garlic, capers and red pepper flakes. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC/food styling by Kate Williams)
Spicy Sun-Dried Tomato Pasta includes garlic, capers and red pepper flakes. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC/food styling by Kate Williams)
By Kate Williams – For the AJC
47 minutes ago

Sun-dried tomatoes are making a comeback. Ever since the sun-dried tomato-filled “Marry Me Chicken” recipe most recently went viral on TikTok, the tangy-sweet pantry ingredient has been popping up everywhere, no longer relegated to the “Overused 90s Ingredient Hall of Fame” with raspberry coulis and balsamic reduction.

And there’s good reason for it. Sun-dried tomatoes are packed with flavor, adding both brightness and depth to whatever they touch. Plus, when you buy jarred sun-dried tomatoes packed in olive oil, you get a two-for-one ingredient that’s perfect for 5:30 Challenge recipes.

Here, we use the flavored oil to saute garlic, capers and red pepper flakes before adding a jar’s worth of tomatoes. (Buy julienne-cut tomatoes for less prep work.) This flavor combination evokes puttanesca but with a sweeter, less briny result.

To turn this aromatic oil into a sauce, add ½ cup of starch-filled pasta cooking water and bring to a rapid simmer. The bubbling liquid will emulsify into a creamy sauce as it cooks. Add the pasta and stir rapidly until it envelops the noodles. A final shake of red pepper flakes brings a bit of extra heat to the final dish.

RELATED
More from the AJC's recipe collection

Spicy Sun-Dried Tomato Pasta

  1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook until just tender, 7 to 9 minutes. Drain, reserving ¾ cup of the pasta cooking water.
  2. When the pasta has nearly finished cooking, drain the tomatoes, reserving both the tomatoes and the oil. Measure out ½ cup oil, add to a large, deep skillet and place over medium-high heat. (Save any remaining oil for another use.) When the oil is shimmering, add the garlic and capers and cook, stirring, until lightly browned, about 30 seconds. Add the drained tomatoes and pepper flakes. Cook, stirring, until aromatic, 1 to 2 minutes.
  3. Increase the burner heat to high. Add ½ cup of the reserved pasta cooking water to the skillet and bring to a rapid simmer. Add the drained pasta and cook, stirring rapidly, until the mixture forms a creamy sauce around the pasta, about 1 minute. Add more pasta water, 1 tablespoon at a time, if there isn’t enough liquid to form a sauce.
  4. Serve immediately, topped with additional pepper flakes if desired.

Serves 4 to 6.

Per serving, based on 4: 533 calories (percent of calories from fat, 15), 18 grams protein, 98 grams carbohydrates, 3 grams total sugars, 7 grams fiber, 9 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), no cholesterol, 240 milligrams sodium.

About the Author

Kate Williams is a freelance writer and recipe developer. In addition to the AJC, her work has appeared in places such as Alton Brown's Good Eats, The Local Palate, Serious Eats, and America's Test Kitchen.

More Stories

The Latest

March dishes

4 dishes to try in Atlanta this month: ‘Forest adventure’ to Greek lasagna

Rumi’s Kitchen reopening, plus more from metro Atlanta’s dining scene

MONTI CARLO

The quiet labor of cooking for someone who isn’t there

Keep Reading

The tapa recipe that’s been a Boqueria menu staple for nearly 20 years

Freeze-dried asparagus, bunny hop pasta and sweet potato pie for spring

Oristanio's late goal cancels stunning Folorunsho strike as Parma draw with Cagliari

Featured

budget hearings

Voting rights group sues Raffensperger over voter cancellation documents

GRIDLOCK GUY

MARTA to launch revamped bus network, ‘last-mile’ van service

AJC VARSITY

Three No. 1 teams lose in second round of state basketball tournament