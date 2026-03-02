Sun-dried tomatoes shine in this easy vegetarian pasta recipe

Sun-dried tomatoes are making a comeback. Ever since the sun-dried tomato-filled “Marry Me Chicken” recipe most recently went viral on TikTok, the tangy-sweet pantry ingredient has been popping up everywhere, no longer relegated to the “Overused 90s Ingredient Hall of Fame” with raspberry coulis and balsamic reduction.

And there’s good reason for it. Sun-dried tomatoes are packed with flavor, adding both brightness and depth to whatever they touch. Plus, when you buy jarred sun-dried tomatoes packed in olive oil, you get a two-for-one ingredient that’s perfect for 5:30 Challenge recipes.