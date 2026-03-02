Food & Dining A diner revival, Greek pop-ups and more dining news from Savannah March food and restaurant happenings from Georgia’s coast. Bobbie's Diner recently reopened to the public after extensive restoration, renovation and expansion. (Aman Shakya/Courtesy of SCAD)

This installment of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s monthly coastal dining roundup covers the reopening of a classic diner in Savannah, two pop-up events celebrating Greek Independence Day, a new barbecue pop-up series at a brewery in Bluffton, South Carolina, the return of Wingfest to Hilton Head and a restaurant’s return to pop-up format, at least for now, after closing its brick-and-mortar location. The Savannah College of Art and Design's Bobbie's Diner occupies a structure built in the 1950s. SCAD moved the diner to Savannah and opened the first iteration of Bobbie's in 1991. (Aman Shakya/Courtesy of SCAD)

SCAD reopens Bobbie’s Diner in Savannah Following extensive renovation and restoration, the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) reopened Bobbie’s Diner at the corner of Habersham and Anderson streets in Savannah in mid-February. The space had been unoccupied since the restaurant Fork & Dagger closed at the end of 2023. Bobbie’s is open for breakfast and lunch every day but Monday. In addition to traditional diner fare like a burger, tuna melt and two-egg breakfast, the menu includes banana pancakes, seafood and grits, avocado toast and a jerk chicken salad sandwich. Bobbie’s also offers shakes, floats and a daily blue plate special. Fabricated in 1952 by the Mountain View Diners Company in Singac, New Jersey, the diner was acquired by SCAD in 1989 and transported from Rhode Island to Savannah. The diner opened in 1991 under the stewardship of Bobbie Gautreau, a former residence hall director and alum.

“I first brought Bobbie’s to SCAD as a relic of history to nourish our students with delicious food and to help them see the power and purpose of heritage conservation,” said SCAD founder and president Paula Wallace. “SCAD doesn’t throw beautiful things away. We revive them with new purpose and joyously imaginative design.”

The recent work included the creation of covered outdoor areas that doubled the seating capacity and restoration of the original jukebox. Other SCAD dining options that are open to the public in Savannah include Gryphon Tea Room, Art’s and Press Café. Bobbie’s Diner, 1402 Habersham St., Savannah; 912-525-7255, bobbiesdiner.com Two Birds Greek Street Food chef Elena Mouzakitis-Hugley, who co-owns the business with her husband Sonny Hugley, holds a pan of her baklava custard, a hybrid of the Greek desserts galactoboureko (Greek custard baked in phyllo) and baklava. (Courtesy of Two Birds Greek Street Food) Greek Independence Day celebrations in Savannah and Bluffton Two Birds Greek Street Food will celebrate Greek Independence Day on March 25 at Lone Wolf Lounge in Savannah, and then celebrate the holiday again at Side Hustle Brewing Co. in Bluffton on March 29.

According to chef and co-owner Elena Mouzakitis-Hugley, both events will include Two Birds’ regular menu items inspired by the streets of Corfu, Greece, plus a DJ playing Greek music, Greek dancers and an outdoor market with souvenirs, jewelry, dresses and foods from Greece. Spanakopita from Savannah-based Two Birds Greek Street Food, which is planning two events celebrating Greek Independence Day in March. (Courtesy of Two Birds Greek Street Food) Lone Wolf has created a special cocktail menu to pair with Two Birds’ menu, and Side Hustle Brewing will offer a new pilsner with Mediterranean tasting notes. Two Birds’ busy calendar typically includes the Bluffton Farmers Market every Thursday and a lunchtime pop-up on Tybee Island every Tuesday. Two Birds Greek Street Food; 912-247-5551, twobirdsgreekstreetfood.com

Greek Independence Day events: 5-9 p.m., March 25, Lone Wolf Lounge, 2429 Lincoln St. Savannah; lonewolfsav.com. 1-5 p.m., March 29, Side Hustle Brewing Co., 10 Buck Island Road, Ste 200, Bluffton, S.C.; sidehustlebrewingcosc.com Lot 9 Brewing Co. in Bluffton, S.C. is hosting the new pop-up series FARM Barbeque, a Lowcountry Smokehouse on three Saturdays in March. (Courtesy of Lot 9 Brewing Co.) FARM group has a new barbecue pop-up series in Bluffton FARM Hospitality Group recently launched a new pop-up series, FARM Barbeque, a Lowcountry Smokehouse, at Lot 9 Brewing Co. in Bluffton. The pop-up will continue on March 14, 21 and 28 with a selection of slow-cooked meats and sides.

The FARM Barbeque menu includes ribs, lemon pepper smoked turkey breast, pulled pork, smoked brisket and smoked bologna. Several sandwiches are available, including the Dad Bod which features three different meats: pulled pork, burnt ends and crispy bologna. A cucumber salad with buttermilk, sweet onion and grilled habanero oil is among the options for sides. The FARM group includes the restaurant FARM in Bluffton, Common Thread, Flora and Fauna and Strange Bird in Savannah. Strange Bird is temporarily closed after a fire in 2025 but will reopen. Lot 9 Brewing Co., a nanobrewery that opened in 2020, routinely rotates the available flavors and styles, including lagers, ales, stouts, India pale ales and sours. Food trucks or events are scheduled for every day in March. FARM Hospitality Group; farmhospitalitygroup.com Lot 9 Brewing Co., 258 Red Cedar St., Bluffton, S.C.; 843-757-5689, lot9brew.com

The 29th annual Wing Festival will take place in Hilton Head, S.C. on March 21. (Courtesy of Wing Festival) Wing Festival returns to Hilton Head Wing Festival 2026 will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., March 21, at Lowcountry Celebration Park in Hilton Head Island, S.C. The Wingfest is in its 29th year. The event will feature about two dozen local restaurants serving more than 8,000 pounds of chicken wings. The day includes live music, a children’s area and special contests. The Wingfest Preparty takes place from 5:30-8:30 p.m., March 20 at Lincoln & South Brewing Company. An after-party will be at the Bank from 5-9 p.m., March 21. All proceeds from Wing Festival 2026 benefit Island Rec’s Children’s Scholarship Program.

Wing Festival 2026, Lowcountry Celebration Park, 94 Pope Ave. Hilton Head Island, S.C. www.hiltonheadwingfest.com. Admission $10 per person, children under 11 free. (Food, beverages and activities sold separately. Payments via credit card and Apple Pay only. Wings will be $2 each.) Eden Supper Club staff outside its brick-and-mortar location, which closed Feb. 28. (Bill Dawers for the AJC) Eden Supper Club ends residency on Whitaker Street When Eden Supper Club opened its first brick-and-mortar location about 18 months ago in Savannah, the team knew that their time in the intimate space adjacent to the concert and event venue Victory North would be limited. So it was no surprise when Eden announced that their residency at 2605 Whitaker St. would end on Feb. 28. “Our next chapter begins with the journey to find a space to hold our vision long term,” Eden Supper Club said on Instagram. “We wouldn’t be here without the opportunity given to us by Victory North and its affiliates.”