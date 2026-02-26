Already a delight, Toco Hill’s Bobo Izakaya has a bright future

The Bobo Roll, Bobo Izakaya's signature sushi roll, is made with crabmeat, asparagus and avocado and topped with seared filet mignon. (Courtesy of Bobo Izakaya)

Bobo Izakaya doesn’t hit the mark with every single dish. The takoyaki, deep-fried balls of batter interspersed with octopus, were runny in the middle. Shishito peppers could have used a little more char. The exterior of the taiyaki dessert, a fish-shaped ice cream sandwich, had lost its crisp texture, which should be similar to an ice cream cone.

Bobo Izakaya might also be missing an opportunity with its service. The staff does the important things very well: dishes are quickly delivered, water is regularly refilled and any minor issues, like an item missing from an order, are immediately corrected.

But as prompt and professional as the service was, it could feel a little businesslike and impersonal. That may be a function of inexperience — Liu said several servers were Emory University students. And the atmosphere in the restaurant is likely to loosen up once it begins serving alcohol, a development Liu said he expected in March.

Bobo Izakaya is already a fun and engaging restaurant to visit, and it’s only going to improve in those areas once its liquor license is awarded. Dining there feels relaxed and approachable thanks to the wide variety of dishes and many menu items priced below $10, yet it’s a suitable restaurant for many different occasions.

This is the type of restaurant that can seamlessly blend into the fabric of a neighborhood, and early signs show that Bobo Izakaya has a bright future serving the Toco Hill area.

