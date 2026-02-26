Already a delight, Toco Hill’s Bobo Izakaya has a bright future

Bobo Izakaya doesn’t hit the mark with every single dish. The takoyaki, deep-fried balls of batter interspersed with octopus, were runny in the middle. Shishito peppers could have used a little more char. The exterior of the taiyaki dessert, a fish-shaped ice cream sandwich, had lost its crisp texture, which should be similar to an ice cream cone.
Bobo Izakaya might also be missing an opportunity with its service. The staff does the important things very well: dishes are quickly delivered, water is regularly refilled and any minor issues, like an item missing from an order, are immediately corrected.
But as prompt and professional as the service was, it could feel a little businesslike and impersonal. That may be a function of inexperience — Liu said several servers were Emory University students. And the atmosphere in the restaurant is likely to loosen up once it begins serving alcohol, a development Liu said he expected in March.
Bobo Izakaya is already a fun and engaging restaurant to visit, and it’s only going to improve in those areas once its liquor license is awarded. Dining there feels relaxed and approachable thanks to the wide variety of dishes and many menu items priced below $10, yet it’s a suitable restaurant for many different occasions.
This is the type of restaurant that can seamlessly blend into the fabric of a neighborhood, and early signs show that Bobo Izakaya has a bright future serving the Toco Hill area.
2 out of 4 stars (very good)
Service: prompt, professional and businesslike
Recommended dishes: mango tango roll, veggie tempura, softshell crab, chef’s sashimi sampler, shrimp tempura, chicken karaage, ocean fire jalapeno, chicken yakitori, momo yakitori (grilled chicken thigh), bacon and okra yakitori, yellow jacket sushi roll, Bobo sushi roll, crabmeat salad hand roll, spicy tuna hand roll
Vegetarian dishes: seaweed salad, chilled spicy edamame, vegetable tempura, spring rolls, shishito peppers, truffle fries, okra yakitori, zucchini yakitori, asparagus yakitori, eningi yakitori (grilled oyster mushroom), shiitake mushroom yakitori, shishito pepper yakitori, sweet potato yakitori, miso soup, house salad, steamed white rice
Alcohol: awaiting liquor license
Price range: less than $25 - $50 per person, excluding drinks
Hours: 11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. and 5-10:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. and 5-11:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.- 11:30 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. - 10:30 p.m. Sunday
Accessibility: fully ADA accessible in main dining room; tatami rooms not accessible
Parking: free lot on-site
Nearest MARTA station: none
Reservations: available for tatami rooms
Address, phone: 2899 N. Druid Hills Road, Atlanta. 404-985-1091
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s dining critics conduct reviews anonymously. Reservations are not made in their name, nor do they provide restaurants with advance notice about their visits. Our critics always make multiple visits, sample the full range of the menu and pay for all of their meals. AJC dining critics wait at least one month after a new restaurant has opened before visiting.
