Already a delight, Toco Hill’s Bobo Izakaya has a bright future

The menu includes an expansive selection of appetizers, a section dedicated to yakitori and a more curated selection of sushi.
A selection from the wide-ranging menu of Bobo Izakaya in the Toco Hill shopping center. (Courtesy of Bobo Izakaya)
By
30 minutes ago

Like one of the many appetizers at Bobo Izakaya, a new Japanese restaurant in the Toco Hill shopping center, this review arrives sooner than you may expect.

Bobo Izakaya doesn’t yet have its liquor license; it’s a bit like reviewing a British pub or a French wine bar if they only served soft drinks.

With that said, the restaurant has been open to paying customers for more than a month now, making it eligible for a review in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. And diners who visit before the restaurant’s liquor license comes through are free to bring their own beverages, so it’s easy enough to get the complete experience.

A large portion of Bobo Izakaya's menu is dedicated to yakitori, small skewers of grilled food popular in Japan. (Courtesy of Bobo Izakaya)
Bobo Izakaya opened in a Toco Hill space formerly occupied by a sushi bar, but the new restaurant has different ownership and bears little resemblance to the prior occupant.

The oddly shaped space has been completely transformed into a Japanese village scene, almost like a movie set, including a couple of private tatami rooms. The immersive setting helps create atmosphere in a restaurant that only has a few windows at the very front.

Izakayas are the pubs of Japan, casual meeting houses that are meant to be fun and social. They often have large, wide-ranging menus focused on finger foods and smaller portions, similar in concept to Spanish tapas bars.

Bobo Izakaya is a solid representation of this traditional restaurant style, which Japanese workers often visit to blow off steam, according to the restaurant’s manager, David Liu. The menu includes an expansive selection of appetizers, a section dedicated to yakitori (grilled skewers of meat and vegetables) and a more curated selection of sushi.

A nigiri sampler at Bobo Izakaya. (Courtesy of Bobo Izakaya)
The wide variety of dishes makes Bobo Izakaya an option for anything from a quick snack with friends or a long dinner date to a large family get-together. There’s a food option for nearly anyone, whether it’s basic chicken yakitori simply seasoned with salt or a whole fried soft-shell crab.

When restaurants offer such a large menu, I wonder about execution. How can a kitchen that produces so many items ensure that each dish is well-made?

At Bobo Izakaya, the quality is kept high through sheer simplicity. Each yakitori item can be prepared with salt or teriyaki seasoning, but those are the only variations. The cooking method and preparation remain the same, whether they’re grilling chicken thighs, pork belly or bacon-wrapped okra.

Bobo Izakaya occasionally dabbles in fusion-style cuisine, like the Ocean Fire Jalapenos, something of a cross between crab rangoon and jalapeno poppers. (Courtesy of Bobo Izakaya)
The kitchen also has a deft touch with the deep-fryer; basics like tempura vegetables and tempura shrimp arrive at the table with the classic pale, delicately crispy coating that is at its best when it’s perfectly fresh. Bobo Izakaya delivers these dishes with an immediacy that allows diners to appreciate the simple pleasure of tempura, which loses its crispness by the second.

Deep-fried soft-shell crab shows similar expertise, and for just $12, it’s a tough value to beat.

Hewing close to tradition, Bobo Izakaya doesn’t stray too far from simple, comforting Japanese dishes, but the menu does pick a few spots to be creative. The Ocean Fire Jalapeno dish is pure fusion, something like a combination of crab rangoon and jalapeno poppers. It’s a fun dish that was surprisingly balanced between the vegetal heat of the jalapeno and creamy, slightly sweet filling of cream cheese, crab and spicy salmon.

Bobo Izakaya’s sushi bar offers more creativity, including multiple rolls that heavily feature mango. The mango tango roll, from the cold appetizer section of the menu, is wrapped in rice paper and pairs sweet mango with fresh cucumber, crab and salmon. The yellow jacket roll, from the sushi menu, is topped with thinly sliced mango that provides a delightful textural counterpoint to the tempura shrimp in the center. The Bobo Roll, one of the menu’s most expensive items at $20, features a solid surf-and-turf pairing, with crab in the center and sliced filet mignon over the top. Creamy avocado and fresh asparagus round out the ensemble, tidily packaging a full steakhouse meal into a single dish.

The Bobo Roll, Bobo Izakaya's signature sushi roll, is made with crabmeat, asparagus and avocado and topped with seared filet mignon. (Courtesy of Bobo Izakaya)
Bobo Izakaya doesn’t hit the mark with every single dish. The takoyaki, deep-fried balls of batter interspersed with octopus, were runny in the middle. Shishito peppers could have used a little more char. The exterior of the taiyaki dessert, a fish-shaped ice cream sandwich, had lost its crisp texture, which should be similar to an ice cream cone.

Bobo Izakaya might also be missing an opportunity with its service. The staff does the important things very well: dishes are quickly delivered, water is regularly refilled and any minor issues, like an item missing from an order, are immediately corrected.

But as prompt and professional as the service was, it could feel a little businesslike and impersonal. That may be a function of inexperience — Liu said several servers were Emory University students. And the atmosphere in the restaurant is likely to loosen up once it begins serving alcohol, a development Liu said he expected in March.

Bobo Izakaya is already a fun and engaging restaurant to visit, and it’s only going to improve in those areas once its liquor license is awarded. Dining there feels relaxed and approachable thanks to the wide variety of dishes and many menu items priced below $10, yet it’s a suitable restaurant for many different occasions.

This is the type of restaurant that can seamlessly blend into the fabric of a neighborhood, and early signs show that Bobo Izakaya has a bright future serving the Toco Hill area.

Bobo Izakaya

2 out of 4 stars (very good)

Food: Japanese

Service: prompt, professional and businesslike

Noise level: moderate

Recommended dishes: mango tango roll, veggie tempura, softshell crab, chef’s sashimi sampler, shrimp tempura, chicken karaage, ocean fire jalapeno, chicken yakitori, momo yakitori (grilled chicken thigh), bacon and okra yakitori, yellow jacket sushi roll, Bobo sushi roll, crabmeat salad hand roll, spicy tuna hand roll

Vegetarian dishes: seaweed salad, chilled spicy edamame, vegetable tempura, spring rolls, shishito peppers, truffle fries, okra yakitori, zucchini yakitori, asparagus yakitori, eningi yakitori (grilled oyster mushroom), shiitake mushroom yakitori, shishito pepper yakitori, sweet potato yakitori, miso soup, house salad, steamed white rice

Alcohol: awaiting liquor license

Price range: less than $25 - $50 per person, excluding drinks

Hours: 11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. and 5-10:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. and 5-11:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.- 11:30 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. - 10:30 p.m. Sunday

Accessibility: fully ADA accessible in main dining room; tatami rooms not accessible

Parking: free lot on-site

Nearest MARTA station: none

Reservations: available for tatami rooms

Outdoor dining: no

Takeout: yes

Address, phone: 2899 N. Druid Hills Road, Atlanta. 404-985-1091

Website: boboizakaya.com

