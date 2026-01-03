Food & Dining Wine tastings, cooking classes and more January food events around metro Atlanta Celebrate Spanish cuisine, take a zero-proof cocktail class and more. Explore coffee varietals, roasting techniques and try a tasting flight at this Coffee Connoisseur event. (Courtesy of Epicurean Atlanta)

As holiday festivities come to an end, keep spirits high in the new year by checking out a few food and drink-focused events. This January in metro Atlanta, be a spectator at a wine competition, become a coffee connoisseur or learn to make zero-proof cocktails. Here’s our lineup: Vino Venue will hold themed wine tastings throughout January. (Courtesy of Vino Venue)

Friday wine tastings Vino Venue will offer weekly Friday wine tastings this winter. Each tasting will have a new theme with four wines and light bites. In January, the themes include New Year, new wines; cabs around the world; classic French regions and exploring tannin. 6-8 p.m. Fridays beginning Jan. 9. 4478 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 770-668-0435, vinovenue.com Sommlympics

The Oenophile Institute will hold a team-centric wine competition at the Forth Hotel where 12 teams of wine professionals will compete in a series of tasting, service and theory events. Spectators can purchase full-day passes to observe teams from 14 states. Tickets include access to all events, light bites and several wine pours.

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 11. $175-$250 per person. 800 Rankin St. NE, Atlanta. sommlympics.com Iberia series The Iberian Pig in Buckhead will take guests on a tour through Portugal’s wine regions with Portuguese wines, olive oils, fresh oysters and regional fishes. 6:30 p.m. Jan. 13. $65 per person. 3150 Roswell Road NW, Atlanta. 404-994-4990, opentable.com/r/iberian-pig-buckhead-atlanta Vision Board Workshop

Sidetracked Wine Co. in Chamblee will hold a vision board workshop for attendees to prepare for the year ahead. Tickets include a glass of bubbly and all the materials required to create the vision board, a collage of images and words representing a person’s goals and hopes for the new year. 6-8 p.m. Jan. 14. $45 per person. 3411 Pierce Drive, Chamblee. 770-274-6749, sidetrackedwine.co/events Culinary Futures Reception Les Dames d’Escoffier International Atlanta Chapter will host its Culinary Futures Reception that brings together culinary enthusiasts, industry professionals and community supporters. The event will feature Cat Cora, the first female Iron Chef. The reception includes cocktails, Cat Cora-inspired bites and an evening of networking. The event supports the Atlanta Culinary Futures program, a need-based scholarship for female high schoolers pursuing a degree in hospitality or related studies. 6-8 p.m. Jan. 15. $75-$125 per person. 230 John Portman Blvd. NW, Atlanta. ldeiatlanta.org

Sips to Start the Year Take a zero-proof cocktail class at Sweet Auburn BBQ led by the Zero Co. The class will teach non-alcoholic mixology and covers techniques, ingredients and non-alcoholic spirits. 7-9 p.m. Jan. 15. $60 per person. 656 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. sweetauburnbbq.com/events-1/sips-to-start-the-year Cooks & Soldiers will hold a Tamborrada Festival on Jan. 18, with Basque specialty foods and drinks. (Courtesy of Cooks & Soldiers) Tamborrada Festival

Cooks & Soldiers will hold its 10th annual Tamborrada Festival, a traditional celebration of San Sebastian in Spain. General admission tickets include unlimited Basque dishes, while VIP tickets include unlimited food and drinks. 1-5 p.m. Jan. 18. $60-$80 per person. 691 14th St., Atlanta. 404-996-2623, opentable.com/r/cooks-and-soldiers-atlanta Vinyl Sessions Head to Marcus Bar & Grille for a collaborative multicourse dinner in the private dining space, the Vinyl Room. Executive chef Gary Caldwell will be joined by chef and food historian Bella Jones for an evening of curated dishes and an intimate setting. 7-9 p.m. Jan. 18. $100 per person. 525 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta. 470-890-1700 marcusbarandgrille.com/happenings

Adult Cooking Classes Leftie Lee’s kicks off another year of adult cooking classes with chef Rio of Mexican street food pop-up Gorditas ATL, who will show attendees how to make tamales. 6-8 p.m. Jan. 22. $100 per person. 6 Olive St., Avondale Estates. leftielees.com/yeschef Learn all about coffee and sample varieties at Epicurean Atlanta and Trilith Guesthouse's coffee events. (Courtesy of Epicurean Atlanta) Coffee Connoisseur

Enjoy an immersive coffee experience with Ulli Winckler, a master coffee roaster at Dean Street Coffee Roastery in Florida. Winckler will guide guests through the history of coffee, explore varietals and roasting techniques and lead a tasting flight. This event takes place at both Epicurean Atlanta in Midtown and Trilith Guest House in Fayetteville, and tickets include unlimited coffee tastings and pastries. 10 a.m.-noon. Jan. 24. $40 per person. 1117 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. 833-248-1670, epicureanhotelatlanta.com/events/2026/coffee-connoisseur 10 a.m.-noon. Jan. 25. $40 per person. 350 Trilith Parkway, Fayetteville. trilithguesthouse.com/events-in-fayetteville “Georgia’s Historical Recipes” by Valerie J. Frey. (The University of Georgia Press, $34.95) (Courtesy of the University of Georgia Press) Cookbook talk