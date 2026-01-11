From the menu... Spaghetti squash shines in Capolinea’s Burrata con Zucca Capolinea’s Burrata con Zucca. (Courtesy of Signia by Hilton Atlanta)

I recently had the best dinner with my family at Capolinea. We ordered the Burrata con Zucca and we all loved the dish, especially my mom, whose birthday is coming up in a few weeks. Would it be possible to get the recipe so I can surprise her by trying to make it at home? — Logan Bowden, Eatonton

Capolinea’s chef de cuisine Christopher Li provided the recipe and wrote, “As with Italian cooking in general, this dish will really shine if you splurge a little extra on good olive oil, real aged balsamic and good burrata. The strands of squash provide great texture and counterpoint to the burrata, but we find the marinated, seasoned spaghetti squash is even craveable on its own. I add pesto and horseradish because I think burrata needs to be matched with assertive flavors.” In the photo, the burrata is plated with baby mustard green “frills.” Li recommended readers substitute baby kale or arugula, which may be easier to procure. RELATED More recipes from metro Atlanta restaurants Capolinea’s Burrata con Zucca 1 (2-pound) spaghetti squash

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, plus more to season burratas

Diamond Crystal kosher salt

Ground black pepper

1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon Horseradish Vinaigrette, divided (see recipe)

Kale Pesto (see recipe)

2 cups baby kale or arugula leaves

4 (4-ounce) burratas

Aged balsamic vinegar

Maldon sea salt

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Cut spaghetti squash in half lengthwise. Scoop out and discard seeds. Arrange squash halves on prepared baking sheet cut side up. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Turn squash cut side down and bake 30 to 40 minutes or until squash gives a little when pressed and shell begins to brown. Remove from oven and cool to room temperature. Use a fork to scrape out strands of squash and transfer them to a large bowl. You should have about 4 cups of spaghetti squash strands. Discard spaghetti squash shell. Add 1/2 cup horseradish vinaigrette to strands of squash. Stir. Taste for seasoning and add salt and pepper, if desired. Divide seasoned squash between 4 serving plates and press into a circle. Spoon kale pesto evenly over squash. In a small bowl, toss kale or arugula leaves with remaining 1 tablespoon horseradish vinaigrette. Divide over kale pesto. Top each mound with a whole burrata. Use a sharp knife to make a crosswise incision on top of burratas. Drizzle each burrata generously with extra virgin olive oil, then sprinkle with balsamic vinegar and Maldon sea salt. Serve immediately.

Serves 4. Per serving, using 1 teaspoon kosher salt to season squash and 1/2 teaspoon Maldon sea salt as garnish: 690 calories (percent of calories from fat, 74), 26 grams protein, 24 grams carbohydrates, 11 grams total sugars, 7 grams fiber, 63 grams total fat (21 grams saturated), 85 milligrams cholesterol, 1,471 milligrams sodium. Horseradish Vinaigrette Make the vinaigrette at least one day in advance to allow the flavor to mature. You’ll have 3 tablespoons of vinaigrette left over from the burrata con zucca recipe. You can use the leftover vinaigrette to more generously season the spaghetti squash, or it would be particularly delicious over roasted vegetables served alongside baked or grilled fish. 1/4 cup prepared horseradish

1/4 cup sherry vinegar

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon agave syrup

1 teaspoon Diamond Crystal kosher salt, plus more to taste

In a large bowl, whisk together horseradish, vinegar, olive oil, agave syrup and salt. Taste for seasoning and add more salt if desired. Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 3 days. Whisk again before using. Makes generous 3/4 cup. Per tablespoon: 55 calories (percent of calories from fat, 82), trace protein, 2 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams total sugars, trace fiber, 5 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), no cholesterol, 144 milligrams sodium. Kale Pesto 1 teaspoon Diamond Crystal kosher salt, plus more to season water

1 bunch (about 8 ounces) Tuscan kale, stems removed

1/4 cup fresh basil leaves

1/4 cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil